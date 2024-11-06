U.S. House District 5 projected winner: Virginia Foxx

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R) projected to win NC 5th Congressional District.



“My philosophy always has been that I listen to my constituents,” Foxx said. “I have been in Congress for 20 years. My record is clear.”"TheAppalachian — Ella Adams ("ella_adams1) November 6, 2024

Editor’s Note: A quote from Rep. Foxx was added after she was projected to win the race.

Republican Virginia Foxx is projected to defeat Democrat Chuck Hubbard for District 5 of the United States House of Representatives. Foxx has held the seat for 19 years.

Foxx is projected to win the race with 11% of precincts reporting.

The 5th Congressional District serves 10 counties: Alleghany, Ashe, Alexander, Caldwell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Watauga and part of Guilford County.

Upon learning of her win, Foxx said she values listening to her constituents. “I have been in Congress for 20 years, my record is clear,” the representative said. “I’m a strong conservative and this district is conservative. I expect to continue to vote the way my district wants me to vote, which is in a very conservative way.”

Para leer en español haz clic aquí.