The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

U.S. House District 5 projected winner: Virginia Foxx

Meg Frantz, Associate A&C Editor
November 5, 2024

Editor’s Note: A quote from Rep. Foxx was added after she was projected to win the race.

Republican Virginia Foxx is projected to defeat Democrat Chuck Hubbard for District 5 of the United States House of Representatives. Foxx has held the seat for 19 years.

Foxx is projected to win the race with 11% of precincts reporting.

The 5th Congressional District serves 10 counties: Alleghany, Ashe, Alexander, Caldwell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes, Watauga and part of Guilford County. 

Upon learning of her win, Foxx said she values listening to her constituents. “I have been in Congress for 20 years, my record is clear,” the representative said. “I’m a strong conservative and this district is conservative. I expect to continue to vote the way my district wants me to vote, which is in a very conservative way.”

Para leer en español haz clic aquí.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Appalachian
$6085
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Meg Frantz
Meg Frantz, Associate A&C Editor
Meg Frantz (she/her) is a sophomore digital journalism major, with a double minor in political science and criminal justice, from Charlotte, NC. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6085
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal