New year, new job: Places hiring at the start of the new school year

Jack Lewis, Emma Lewis, and Michelle Lewis volunteering at FARM Cafe during lunch hours. The family volunteers together to help serve lunch to the public.

Employment opportunities of all kinds await App State students in downtown Boone.

King Street and the surrounding area feature a wide variety of businesses including eateries, coffee shops, retail and more. Incoming and returning students searching for local jobs have many options as all of the above seek help.

Benchmark Provisions, a locally owned business located at 122 S Depot St., serves as an eatery featuring a beer and wine bar.

Benchmark Provisions is hiring and looking to fill positions for front clerks ages 21 or older. Those interested in applying for the position may contact the business at 828-386-1329, visit their location, or apply online. Their hours of operation are 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon – 9 p.m. Sunday.

Appalachian Antique Mall, an antique shop on King Street, houses goods of all kinds and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. This antique mall offers vintage kitchenware, vinyl, apothecary products, furniture and more.

The shop is looking for cashiers. Anyone interested in this position may visit their store at 631 W King St. and ask for Sam Reeves, their hiring manager, or call 828-268-9988 for more information. Hiring specifications are that those interested must bring a resume with their availability on the back, said employee Edison Maxwell, a junior at App State.

Espresso News, a coffee shop located on the backside of King Street, is a place where students and locals looking to grab coffee, smoothies and baked goods can go. Open seven days a week, Espresso News is hiring and looking to fill positions for bakers.

The coffee shop’s hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. on weekends. Those interested in applying for this position should visit their location at 267 Howard St. and ask for Kathleen Petermann, their hiring manager, or call 828-264-8850.

Also located on the backside of King Street is Lost Province Brewing Co., an eatery and hot spot for beer enthusiasts. Lost Province offers customers the experience of sampling and partaking in craft beers with their meals and is currently seeking to fill all positions. Anyone interested should apply via their website or by contacting them at their place of business at 130 N Depot St. For additional information, contact Lost Province Brewing Co. at 828-265-3506.

CoBo, a sushi bistro and bar located at 161 Howard St., is looking to fill host/hostess positions. Open six days a week, anyone interested in front positions may visit them at their place of business and ask for Katie Poteat, their front hiring manager, or call 828-386-1201. Closed on Mondays, their hours of operation are 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Appalachian Sportswear, a shop for App State merchandise, is seeking to hire cashiers.

Located at 601 W King St., Appalachian Sportswear is one of several stores lining King Street featuring App State goods of all kinds, including clothing, jewelry, mugs and more. Those interested in applying may visit their location and ask for Katherine Robinson, their hiring manager, or contact them at 828-268-1110. Open seven days a week, their hours of operation are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Boone Bagelry, a breakfast restaurant located at 516 W King St., is looking to fill all positions and will begin hiring in August. Open six days a week, those interested in applying may visit them at their location as applications are available in-store. The restaurant’s hours of operation are 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., all days except Tuesdays.

Lastly, located at 805 W King St., Mellow Mushroom, a psychedelic-themed pizza restaurant, is hosting open interviews and looking to fill kitchen and front positions. Those interested may visit them at their location and ask for Desiree Ludeke, their hiring manager, or contact them at 828-865-1515. Their hours of operation are 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Those interested in places offering volunteer work can visit FARM Cafe, a locally sourced cafe located at 617 W King Street. Their volunteer work includes helping serve customers, cleaning, setting up and breaking down the restaurant.

FARM Cafe accepts volunteer work Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and accepts walk-in volunteers and sign-ups, which are available on their website.