Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention features Appalachian culture on campus

Plemmons Student Union was alive with the warm sounds of strings and laughter as the 17th Annual Old-Time Fiddlers Convention was held Feb. 7-8. The convention hosted musicians and dancers from around the country in competitions, workshops and showcases.

Competitions for both individuals and groups on a variety of strings were held throughout the day on Saturday and featured competitors of varying ages. Musicians carried their instruments close, and a few of the young competitors were outsized by their strings.

Between competitions and workshops, exhibitors could be found in every corner of the student union, jamming on their instruments or pursuing the Handmade Market lining the International Hallway. Vendors sat behind booths stacked with goods displaying their skill in leather and woodworking, as well as jewelry making and other forms of artistry.

Despite the name, the Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention was not just about music. The convention also showcased other facets of Appalachian culture, kicking off with a lively square dance Friday night and showcasing quilts and displays of basket weaving throughout the day on Saturday.

Katie Brooks is the coordinator of Campus Activities for student programming and the advisor for the Appalachian Heritage Council. Brooks said the event is about more than featuring music.

“The Old-Time Fiddler’s Convention is a unique opportunity to bring the campus and community together to celebrate local crafts and music,” Brooks said. “Not only do students have a chance to hear amazing artists perform on stage, but they can even participate by joining a workshop or speaking to creators at showcases.”

Organized by the Appalachian Heritage Council of APPS, the convention is entirely student-run and organized, with student engagement in mind.

“Students are behind making this event happen, so they do their best to add elements that they believe their peers will truly enjoy,” Brooks said.

One of the biggest events at the convention was the Luthiers Gathering, a lineup of invited musicians who gathered to play together throughout the day on Saturday. The gathering consisted of musicians who had forged connections with the Appalachian Heritage Council over the past 17 years of the convention’s lifetime.

Brooks said attendees are scouted by council members or hear about the gathering themselves and reach out to join. Some of the exhibitors, she said, have been involved in the music community for decades.

Other aspects of the convention were also community-driven. Chairperson of the heritage council and senior history major Jacob Vaughan organized for FARM Cafe to provide lunch in Cascades during the day on Saturday. FARM kept their accessible pricing, with meal costs listed as suggested donations rather than concrete prices.