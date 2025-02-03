The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

OPINION: Application fees are another barrier that low-income students face

Courtney Quinton, Opinion Writer
February 3, 2025
Chloe Pound

Applications submitted for undergraduate, graduate and doctorate programs have an application fee associated with applying. The fee is used to process the application, verifying and overseeing all of the student’s paperwork.  

The issue with application fees comes when a student who demonstrates financial need cannot obtain a fee waiver, making it impossible to apply to a school. Applying to one school at $80 may sound like a little, but when you apply to colleges, according to the Common App, the average number of applications completed is 5.7. This ends up totaling over $400, which is simply unattainable for most young adults. 

When people from low-income families who are primarily African American or Hispanic cannot afford these application fees, it causes the education divide to become even stronger. Many people of color already face barriers to getting into higher education, including being underprepared for higher education due to limited access to quality education, lack of support from their university due to systemic conditions, racial discrimination, and overall cultural stereotypes. 

Application fees increase the college attainment gap between white and Black students — 40% of white students will graduate from college and only 19% of Black students will. In order to close this gap, the first step would be lowering, if not completely getting rid of, application fees. It is simply inequitable across communities to expect every young adult wanting a chance to get higher education to afford five or more application fees. 

The first step is waiving all application fees, but it can’t stop there. There are also so many hidden fees that many first-generation college students and low-income students don’t anticipate. Some of these include taking the SAT/ACT or GRE and then accessing your scores on those exams. These all add up quickly which can disproportionately affect low-income students and can continue the toxic cycle of poverty.

One reason for getting rid of unnecessary fees is that making education more accessible causes more low-income students to become educated and go into higher-income jobs, which in turn means paying higher taxes into the economy. Other countries like Norway or Germany  have no fees and free tuition. To keep the U.S. as educated as those around us and keep us as a global competitor in education, lowering the cost of applications is important. 

An idea to offset the costs of the thousands of applications universities and colleges receive is to look for corporate sponsorships, accept philanthropy acts, and ask alumni to donate. These options cover costs as opposed to placing burdens like that onto those of new prospective students.

All in all, there are unfair barriers in place for low-income and first-generation students that need to be disintegrated for education access to be equitable. Everyone deserves a fair chance at achieving higher education and financial status should never be a reason for a motivated person to be turned down from a brighter future. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Courtney Quinton
Courtney Quinton, Opinion Writer
Courtney Quinton is a senior biology major from Sanford, NC. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$6621
$10000
Contributed
Our Goal