The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
1
The front face of the Tesla Cop Car charging in the River St. Parking deck. Oct 4, 2023.

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

2
JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.

PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay

3
10 historic moments in App State sports history

10 historic moments in App State sports history

4
Junior tight end Eli Wilson goes up for a ball against JMU Nov. 18.

Mountaineers look to cook Eagles for Thanksgiving weekend

5
Junior communication studies major Joey Aguilar, has taken on the role as starting quarterback since App State’s first game against Gardner-Webb, and is currently leading the team to a 6-4 record overall. Aguilar, who hails from California, has secured his position by averaging 267 passing yards per game and has a 64% completion rate Oct. 4, 2023.

From California to Boone: App State quarterback embraces new journey

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
Mountaineers fall 49-23 to Trojans in Sun Belt Championship

Mountaineers fall 49-23 to Trojans in Sun Belt Championship

December 3, 2023

OPINION: Christmas isn’t the same anymore

OPINION: Christmas isn’t the same anymore

December 3, 2023

Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years

Men’s basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years

December 1, 2023

OPINION: The consequences of flat earthers

OPINION: The consequences of flat earthers

December 1, 2023

Mountaineer women’s basketball falls to Davidson

Mountaineer women’s basketball falls to Davidson

November 30, 2023

Sun Belt announces All-Conference awards

Sun Belt announces All-Conference awards

November 30, 2023

OPINION: Christmas isn’t the same anymore

Emily Escobedo Ramirez, Opinion Writer
December 3, 2023
OPINION%3A+Christmas+isn%E2%80%99t+the+same+anymore

Coming back home from college is like being in a daydream. Returning to a place filled with familiar faces and landmarks while being older is an eerie experience. Especially during the holiday season, memories come back in full swing, leaving one with mixed emotions. As aging college students, it is unavoidable to be confronted with the reminder of growing up, and it can be a lot. With so much going on in the world, it is important to recognize that the transition from childhood to adulthood will be both bittersweet and amazing. 

The joy of wonder is something that never fades with age. As children, it is a fascinating thing to experience something that truly is wondrous. In school, the buzz of the holiday and school events catered to it made it all memorable. Having movie days instead of actual class with cookies, hot chocolate and crafts created a carefree environment that made the anticipation of Christmas even stronger.

For example, the viewing of “The Polar Express” reinforces the work of Santa and the meaning of believing in Christmas. The adventure that the children embarked on and the scenery of the snowy night made the anticipation of the holiday stronger. 

“The Grinch” also holds the same effect. Seeing the Grinch learn the importance of Christmas and learning to be kind to save Whoville will never get old. These films show the simplicity of Christmas; they do not reflect inflation, the hassle of traveling and other obstacles that plague the holidays these days. All that was on the minds of kids were the gifts that Santa Claus would be bringing. Having countdowns to the break plastered in the hallways with wintery decorations made the month feel whimsical. Films transported us into a world that showed magical creatures and snow-covered trees with presents and allowed our youthful imagination to run wild for December. 

Now as college students, growing up has proved to be a double-edged sword. We reminisce about the obliviousness that came with being a kid, yet have to balance being a student and an adult in the world. There are wars, environmental destruction, limited job markets and evermore concerning matters that plague the world. The transition of this mindset can be challenging, especially having to come to terms with the end of our childhood. 

However, there are also positive outlooks, such as the introduction of friends, exploring various passions and the excitement of starting a new chapter of life. Being older does not hinder us from continuing to participate in activities. Movies and crafts can still be enjoyed, gifts exchanged with friends and family at smaller budgets and the winter decorations in our rooms and homes. The spirit of the winter holidays can still be continued as adults, allowing us to continue with the festivities and ambiance that come with it. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of The Appalachian at Appalachian State University. Your contribution will help us cover some of our operational costs, and continue to provide professional development opportunities for our students at App State. Thank you for your support of local journalism!

More to Discover
More in Opinion
OPINION: The consequences of flat earthers
OPINION: The consequences of flat earthers
OPINION: Campus needs more vending machines
OPINION: Campus needs more vending machines
OPINION: Art students deserve better
OPINION: Art students deserve better
OPINION: Thanksgiving etiquette 101
OPINION: Thanksgiving etiquette 101
Difference of Opinion: Are gen-ed classes necessary?
Difference of Opinion: Are gen-ed classes necessary?
OPINION: Where to give this season
OPINION: Where to give this season
About the Contributor
Emily Escobedo Ramirez, Opinion Writer
Emily Escobedo Ramirez (she/they) is a sophomore from Durham, NC. She is a Communication Studies major. This is her second year writing with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$730
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *