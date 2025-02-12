The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

OPINION: Do’s and don’ts of Valentine’s Day

Jenna Guzman, Siri Patterson, Kayla Masterman, Vivian Parks, Brooklyn Smith, Meg Frantz, Leah Boone, Allison Lehan, Mia Seligman, Yelitza Pérez-Gutiérrez, Rian Hughes, Chloe Pound, Hayden Wittenborn, Nora Duffy, Ethan Batchelor, and Emily Escobedo Ramirez
February 12, 2025
Chloe Pound

Jenna Guzman – Editor-in-Chief

DO: Give your mom flowers and order the Papa John’s heart-shaped pizza.

DON’T: Judge others for what they consider to be an ideal Valentine’s Day or Valentine’s Day gift.

Siri Patterson – Managing Editor

DO: Ignore your ex. 

DON’T: Text your ex.

Kayla Masterman – Visual Managing Editor 

DO: Create 

DON’T: Dwell

Vivian Parks – Chief Copy Editor

DO: Understand that sometimes you need to be your own Valentine!

DON’T: Give your time to someone who isn’t worth your energy.

Brooklyn Smith – Associate Chief Copy Editor

DO: Watch the best romantic comedy — “10 Things I Hate About You.”

DON’T: Put pressure on the holiday. It’s supposed to be fun!

Meg Frantz – Associate A&C Editor

DO: Prioritize self-care and self-love in addition to fostering the relationships around you. The only person you’ll have for the rest of your life is yourself, so it’s worth the time to love yourself too!

DON’T: Focus on material gifts as a way to show love when there are so many other love languages and ways to show both romantic and platonic relationships the same level of care.

Leah Boone – Opinion Editor

DO: Have a Galentine’s or friend-focused Valentine’s celebration! Focus on all the love in your life, not just a romantic relationship.

DON’T: Only stick to teddy bears and heart-shaped chocolate boxes for gifts — get creative! 

Allie Lehan – Associate Opinion Editor

DO: Spread as much love as possible. Tell everyone you value in your life that you care about them — they deserve to know.

DON’T: Forget that you are loved!

Mia Seligman – Enterprise Editor

DO: Focus on self-love and taking care of yourself. Nobody can love you the way you can!

DON’T: Put your self-worth in someone else.

Yelitza Perez-Gutierrez – Associate Translations Editor 

DO: Make space in the day for self-care, because if you don’t love yourself, then you can’t care for your loved ones. Also, get or make that special someone something special even if it seems tacky, they will love it and never forget it. 

DON’T: Meet up with or call people who don’t have your best interest in mind. 

Rian Hughes – Graphics Editor

DO: Try to prioritize spending money and effort on experiences rather than material things, creating lasting memories instead of momentary pleasures.

DON’T: Normalize mass consumption on Valentine’s Day that overcompensates for the meaningful love and recognition your partner deserves year-round.

Chloe Pound – Associate Graphics Editor

DO: Host a Galentine’s party and make handmade cards for each other.

DON’T: Forget to call your mom.

Hayden Wittenborn – Photo Editor

DO: Tell people you love them and care about them.

DON’T: Spend time with people who don’t treat you with respect and show you how much you mean to them. 

Nora Duffy – Digital Marketing Manager

DO: Spend the day doing what you and your Valentines/Galentines love to do and give gifts your Valentines will actually love.

DON’T: Stick to the stereotypical because you feel like you have to. Heart-shaped chocolate boxes and expensive dinners are overrated.

Ethan Batchelor – Business Manager

DO: Shop the clearance sections for Valentine’s candy the day after.

Emily Escobedo Ramirez – Director of Marketing and Engagement

DO: Spend quality time with people you love and care for! Quality over quantity always. 

DON’T: Make last-minute plans or purchases — too tacky.

About the Contributors
Jenna Guzman
Jenna Guzman, Editor-in-Chief
Jenna Guzman (she/her) is a senior journalism and public relations double major with a media studies minor. This is her fourth year working for The Appalachian.
Siri Patterson
Siri Patterson, Managing Editor
Siri Patterson (she/her/hers) is a senior journalism major with a minor in political science. This is her third year writing for The Appalachian.
Kayla Masterman
Kayla Masterman, Visual Managing Editor
Kayla Masterman (she/her) is a senior digital journalism major and creative engagement and social change minor. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Vivian Parks
Vivian Parks, Chief Copy Editor
Vivian Parks (they/them) is an anthropology major with a minor in Spanish. This is their third year with The Appalachian.
Meg Frantz
Meg Frantz, Associate A&C Editor
Meg Frantz (she/her) is a sophomore digital journalism major, with a double minor in political science and criminal justice, from Charlotte, NC. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.
Leah Boone
Leah Boone, Opinion Editor
Leah Boone (she/her/hers) is a senior chemistry major. This is her third year with The Appalachian.
Allison Lehan
Allison Lehan, Associate Opinion Editor
Allison Lehan (she/her) is a sophomore sustainable development and political science double major. This is her first year with The Appalachian.
Mia Seligman
Mia Seligman, Enterprise Editor
Mia Seligman is a junior journalism major with a minor in gender, women's, and sexuality studies. This is her third year at The Appalachian. (She/her)
Yelitza Pérez-Gutiérrez
Yelitza Pérez-Gutiérrez, Associate Translations Editor
Yelitza Victoria Pérez-Gutiérrez (She/Her) is a sophomore nutrition dietetics major with a minor in Spanish for health professionals and chemistry. This is her second year writing for The Appalachian.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Rian Hughes (they/she) is a senior from Wake Forest, NC. They are a Graphic Communications Management major with a concentration in Cross-Media Production and a minor in Studio Art. This is their third year designing for The Appalachian.
Hayden Wittenborn
Hayden Wittenborn, Photo Editor
Hayden Wittenborn (she/her) is a senior advertising major and business minor, from Cary, N.C. This is her second year with The Appalachian.
Ethan Batchelor, Business Manager
Emily Escobedo Ramirez
Emily Escobedo Ramirez, Director of Marketing & Engagement
Emily Escobedo Ramirez (she/they) is a sophomore from Durham, NC. She is a communication studies major. This is her second year writing with the Appalachian.
