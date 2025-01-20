OPINION: Hobbies have more value than just being fun

There are times in social, professional, academic and familial situations when small talk is all that is left to break the ice. There are many topics known to fit the bill perfectly for these awkward moments such as the weather, sports or current events.

Sometimes the questions can get a little more personal — ones about family, relationships, academic or career developments or personal likes or dislikes. There is one question that is always a safe bet during conversations like these: hobbies. Hobbies can have benefits that can boost overall wellness across multiple aspects of life.

Some of these questions are easier to answer than others. Many of these topics are unavoidable during the holiday season. Hobbies are often overlooked due the hustling and bustling nature of the modern world. Hobbies are something one enjoys and pursues during leisure or unstructured time for the sake of enjoyment or relaxation.

Hobbies hold more value than many people initially think. Besides bringing joy in the present moment, they can have different lasting benefits such as fewer depression symptoms, self-reported improved health, happiness and more life satisfaction. Early-life hobbies can help with behavioral, social and emotional development. They can be a tool to destress in adulthood and can help maintain cognitive function later in life.

Some of the top hobbies in the United States are watching TV, food and drink preparation, and recreational sports and exercise. So many hobbies can be used to take some personal time or they can be turned into a way to be social or volunteer. However, hobbies do not always have to be just for personal enjoyment.

In the U.S., 36% of adults earn extra money from side-hustles. On average, individuals who have a side hustle make $891 per month outside of the main source of income. Much of Gen Z, people born between 1997 and 2012, have side hustles. Compared to other generations, 48% of Gen Z have a side hustle. Turning a hobby or a prospective hobby into a side hustle is a great way to make a hobby more monetarily rewarding along with personal and social benefits.

Hobbies can not only provide personal benefits and help spark opportunities for supplemental income, but they can also help with personal development within professional skills. Many hobbies revolve around a creative or art element and the creative skill cultivated through a hobby can be translated into the professional world. There are many things that create a desirable hire but being creative can be an essential skill in the evolving and competitive world of today.

People should regularly engage in their favorite hobbies because it is an avenue for growth and improvement in different ways. The more time spent on something, the better you get at it. Whether it is creative writing, music, running, lifting weights or cooking, the more time you spend practicing will result in improvement. This improvement and success can lead to something very important in the workplace: confidence.

Even if the hobby has little or nothing to do with the task, being able to see improvement in an area leads to feeling confident in your own skills and the fact that advancement can happen anywhere. Confidence is a skill and attribute that can be applied to all facets of life. While hobbies cannot provide all these benefits immediately, they can provide a way to relax in the moment and ways to develop further in the future.

It can be hard to make time for the things that have to be done every week and making time to do things for enjoyment. It is important to have space and time to create hobbies to provide a break from busy everyday life. Having a flourishing hobby as an outlet to recharge from a busy day or week is a great way to support mental health and relieve stress. They can also help cultivate relationships and social circles around common interests.

On the surface, hobbies may seem to take away time from the daily to-do list. Hobbies can help develop skills and confidence that have immense value when translated into professional and work places. All in all, hobbies are worthwhile endeavors with both short and long-term benefits to overall wellness.