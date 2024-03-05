OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

App State has, until now, cultivated an essence of mountain-loving, country-enthusiasts and passionate people who reside in Boone. A key motivator for current students to attend was this ambiance, local community and pride of residing in a beautiful space. The potential of this university has been squashed by cash-grab attempts to lure students here at the expense of the locals, current students and the environment. The renovations on the freedom of expression tunnels have shown where the university’s interests lie — and it is not with the students who spend thousands of dollars to attend.

Chancellor Sheri Everts announced the renovations via her newsletter, with questionable language that discredits the meaning of the expression tunnels.

“The tunnels, which for many years have been dark and covered in graffiti, are on their way to becoming bright, secure pathways that reflect school spirit,” Everts wrote.

The “graffiti,” as Everts called it, is actually students voicing their opinions, sharing their creativity and inspiring one another in artistic means. Graffiti is an expressive means of art, one that App State students have eagerly engaged in since at least 2012. Across the world, it has been a crucial medium that allows for individual self-expression and speaks to the community’s interests. It is hard for someone to understand the culture of a place if they have not truly allowed themselves to learn why these outlets are important to the student body.

Another issue is that the new tunnel designs are ugly and uncreative. The slogans “Today I give my all” and “Roll ‘Neers” are everywhere — from T-shirts to tumblers to the big erected sign next to the Campus Store and Plemmons Student Union. Students do not need these slogans repetitively shoved down their throats every time they walk across campus — if they are valuable to students, it does not need to be advertised.

Plus, it is ironic to have the saying “Today I give my all” when we get nothing in return. A fair compromise would have been allowing student input into what could be displayed in them or even a poll of whether we wanted to remove the graffiti. What happened instead was a classic App State move; doing something without informing the student body until it was too late to protest. They did it when changing the parking times here on campus, and it will more than likely happen again unless something is done.

Across this nation, college campuses have been hubs for exercising free speech. During crises the country faces, it has always been a fundamental right for students to voice their expressions without the restraints of the university. The Vietnam War, the invasion of Iraq and the Israel-Hamas War are all examples of how crucial the right to free speech is for college students. Administrations at other colleges have doubled down on restrictions to free speech in the name of creating a safe environment. Taking away one of students’ sacred places for free speech is a direct attack on our First Amendment rights, and for it to be happening in the community is unacceptable.

These renovations will reflect this shift towards a modern university that has abandoned a crucial aspect of the students’ school spirit. The freedom of speech will prevail no matter what, but it is unacceptable that the university continues to chip away at students’ rights. Protests and petitions have come in full swing to oppose the new renovations, showing that the community will not watch in silence. This transition will hurt everyone: the current students who wish for the past ambiance, the locals who deal with the influx of students and the incoming students who will not get to experience the culture that once was.