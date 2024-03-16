The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
1
OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

OPINION: Leave the tunnels alone

2
Thalia Coleman poses for a portrait in her Boone home on Feb. 22. Originally hailing from South Carolina, Coleman was recruited by App State to help increase diversity.

App State’s first African American woman tenured professor

3
Boone history: The weird dating rules of App State

Boone history: The weird dating rules of App State

4
Former App State quarterback Armanti Edwards walks off the field with his family after getting his jersey retired at halftime of the Georgia Southern game Nov. 25.

Some of the biggest names from the last 90 years of App State Athletics

5
Redshirt junior third baseman Austin St. Laurent garnered the 2022 Sunbelt Freshman of the Year Award. Feb. 21. St. Laurent became the fifth App State freshman to win this award, as he led the team in OPS, hits, total bases and tied for the batting average lead.

Designer name, designer game: St. Laurent stars in the infield

Newsletter Signup

Get our news delivered straight to your inbox every week.

* indicates required
OPINION: PDA has become inappropriate

OPINION: PDA has become inappropriate

March 16, 2024

OPINION: Women’s history at App State isn’t recognized enough

OPINION: Women’s history at App State isn’t recognized enough

March 14, 2024

All around the world with the Opinion Desk

All around the world with the Opinion Desk

March 11, 2024

Mountaineers fall to Red Wolves on Hicks’ game-winner

Mountaineers fall to Red Wolves on Hicks’ game-winner

March 10, 2024

Pruett’s 2024 Oscars Predictions, printable ballot

Pruett’s 2024 Oscars Predictions, printable ballot

March 9, 2024

App State women’s basketball season comes to a close

App State women’s basketball season comes to a close

March 9, 2024

OPINION: PDA has become inappropriate

Bella Lantz, Associate Opinion Editor
March 16, 2024
OPINION%3A+PDA+has+become+inappropriate
Gracean Ratliff

Public display of affection, better known as PDA, is a word present amongst middle schoolers, high schoolers, college students and adults. PDA can sometimes be cute, such as holding hands or a quick peck on the cheek or forehead to say goodbye. However, that is not what many people think of when they hear the word PDA. When people see others making out in the middle of a public place or sitting on each other’s laps, the idea of cute PDA becomes ruined.

Cute PDA should continue to thrive, allowing middle schoolers and highschoolers to see that all relationships can be romantic at any age. However, inappropriate PDA, the type where others have to turn their heads, should not be acceptable within society.

It is becoming more prevalent through the years as people push the mindset of “mind your own business” onto other people. PDA becomes everyone’s issue when couples decide to make public places into their own private spots to act inappropriately. When accidentally stumbling upon PDA, what do you do? Do you walk around the couple, cross the street to avoid the couple or down right just turn around? This is a difficult question because not many people dare discuss the topic of public decency anymore, since it is such a fine line. The “mind your own business” motto works for so many things, such as pajamas in public, dogs in strollers or extravagant clothes. However, none of these things affect anyone walking by or sitting next to them. Body odor, yelling while talking, walking slowly or inappropriate PDA are great examples of disruptions to society.

It is incredibly popular in high school, as teenage couples take advantage of the hallways and empty rooms, to which they are confined to for long hours of the day. It has even started in middle school recently, where kids are seeing affection that they should not be exposed to yet and imitating it. Again, people should be able to act as they please, but should they not think about others as well as themselves?

The line between appropriate and inappropriate PDA is incredibly fine. People should be allowed to show affection in public, as it is normal to show the love one might feel for another person. Love is an important part of society and ultimately a natural human emotion that should not be suppressed. However, there is a way to display it in an appropriate way that will not cause a stir amongst the general public. Even famous people show PDA with their partners time and time again. PDA does not automatically have to be a terrible thing, but that is slowly becoming the case. This should not start becoming normal in our society. Nothing is worse than going out to enjoy food at a restaurant and seeing a couple sitting on top of each other. Yes, it can be really cute and seen as incredibly romantic, inside their own home, but people should know when enough is enough.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Appalachian
$1186
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributor
Bella Lantz, Associate Opinion Editor
Bella Lantz (she/her) is a sophomore secondary education-english major from Denver, NC.

The Appalachian

The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Appalachian
$1186
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Appalachian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *