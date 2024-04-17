OPINION: The importance of green schools in K-12

At App State, Sanford Mall is where many students bask in the sun, do school work or just hang out and enjoy the wonderful weather and surrounding mountains at any time. In the K-12 school system, students are not as lucky to have the same outdoor time. On average, K-12 students have an allotted 30 minutes of recess time. In middle schools, recess is extremely rare and in high school, the idea of recess is completely out the window.

Kids in K-12 are stuck in enclosed buildings with cinder block walls for 6 to 7 hours a day. The limited amount of time that students spend outside is not enough and studies show that students do better in their coursework after they spend an extended period of time outside. K-12 students need longer periods of time outside for more opportunities to connect with nature.

Students need time to be outside to let out all of their pent up energy from being in the classroom. Taking away recess is a common way that teachers punish disruptive students, but this method does more harm than good. Removing a student’s positive outlet, which improves their physical health and behavioral well being, can damage their self esteem. This lack of self esteem could then affect their academic success, making them misbehave even more in the classroom.

There are many positives for students when they spend time outdoors, such as improved test scores, better behavior in the classroom, more attendance and a greater range of intelligence. There are also many health benefits to spending time outside such as better sleep, reduced obesity, decreased stress and increased immune functions. Learning outdoors also supports a child’s emotional, intellectual and behavioral development because it allows them to garner independence, confidence, problem solving skills and a sense of self.

So what can be done to implement more outside time while also having a good learning environment? Many schools have changed their curriculum to be a “green school.” These schools support climate action and global sustainability. They prepare students to be leaders in a healthier future. As of 2022, there are 5,000 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certified schools in the United States. LEED schools give students hands-on experience with nature and give them a positive sense of purpose in their work knowing they are doing something beneficial for the environment.

Another important subject that should be implemented into curricula is outdoor education. Outdoor education allows kids to have a sense of purpose and helps them understand the importance of taking care of the environment. Green schools allow both of these crucial elements for a child’s development. Students are allowed to go outside and learn about nature, which is why green schools should be more popular in the education system.

K-12 students have so much energy and they need an outlet. By incorporating the practices of green schools it can improve a child’s sense of purpose, grades and confidence because they are growing their sense of purpose by having hands-on experiences in their environment.