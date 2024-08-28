OPINION: What flower are you based on your zodiac sign?

Each zodiac sign has their own unique characteristics, much like flowers, which make each flower special just like how each person’s zodiac makes them stand out from the rest. Find out below what flower you are based on your zodiac sign.
Aries:
- Hydrangeas: Hydrangeas are beautiful flowers that are able to thrive in many different environments and are known to represent a deep understanding of life and those around. Aries are known to be passionate and empathetic, much like hydrangeas.
Taurus:
- Lilies: Lilies symbolize purity, renewal and peace. Taurus are known to be patient, gentle with the world and often graceful in everyday life, which resembles the beauty of lilies.
Gemini:
- Hyacinths: Hyacinths are often symbols of power and pride. Geminis are known to be rather prideful within themselves and tend to seek out opportunities as well as positions of power.
Cancer:
- Sunflowers: Happiness, beauty and peace; These are qualities of a sunflower as well as Cancers. Cancers tend to bring happiness and peace to those around them while also causing people to have a new sense of beauty for life around them.
Leo:
- Marigolds: Bright, loud and colorful are the traits of marigolds and words commonly used to describe Leos. They are never afraid to be who they are and make everyone’s life around them a better place.
Virgo:
- Petunias: A low-key but beautiful and mysterious flower. Virgos are known to be analytical and meticulous in their actions, which resemble the logical behavior of a petunia.
Libra:
- Roses: Roses are classic and timeless just like Libras. They are loved by everyone and stand against the test of time. Roses show a Libra’s strong sense of passion and justice.
Scorpio:
- Lavender: Lavender symbolizes devotion, calmness and grace. Scorpios are devoted whole heartedly to the ones they love and tend to stand calm with a cloak of gracefulness through tough times.
Sagittarius:
- Heleniums: A bright flower that brings cheer to those around it. Sagittarius are known to be friendly signs who often bring laughter and humor wherever they go. This flower and sign go hand in hand.
Capricorn:
- Primroses: Primrose symbolizes new beginnings and can be found anywhere from mountains to the sea. Much like Capricorns, they are a jack of all trades and are often found in all lines of work. Capricorns are not scared to start new projects, hobbies or even new paths in life wherever they want to.
Aquarius:
- Irises: Iris symbolizes hope and trust. Aquarius are often trustworthy and trust those around them to a fault. Whether that trust is earned or not, they are always hopeful of the humanity around them.
Pisces:
- Bleeding hearts: Must any more detail be given? Pisces are known to be sensitive and careful. The name and appearance of this flower perfectly match the true essence of this water sign.