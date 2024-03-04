OPINION: Your major, your Taylor Swift album

Taylor Swift albums and App State majors have one thing in common: there are a lot of them. Each major has specific characteristics that are special to them, just like each of Swift’s albums. The relationship between major and album is chosen based on life choices and values that one holds close.
“Taylor Swift”: Construction management, parks and recreation management, biology, environmental science
- Taylor Swift’s debut era included her signature blonde curly hair and country accent. Any major that deals with more hands-on careers, animals and environmental studies can relate to this album. Most of the time these majors prefer to be outside and tend to stay close to their home roots at heart.
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”: English, nursing, creative writing, geography
- Think honesty, truthful and creative ways to express yourself and the will to learn. These majors usually have a knack for being honest and truthful even if it is hard, but doing it in a comforting way even when realizing they were the problem.
“Red (Taylor’s Version)”: Accounting, business, industrial design, finance
- Think structure, organization and data analysis. This album is so emotionally agonizing but also arguably her most put together and centered album. Accounting, design and finance are all focused on the best way to make data or a design make sense. That is what was done with this album; Taylor Swift was also seemingly classy and full of grace with red lipstick and an upscale style. Her dedication to building a brand and her name during this time relates to the hardworking side of these majors.
“1989 (Taylor’s Version)”: Art, graphic design, electronic media and broadcasting
- Broadcast emotions, feelings or opinions as long and as loud as you can. Hiding anything is not an option, and it does not need to be. People should be open to the new and different opinions of others and should not shy away from the new age in this century. You live out loud and aren’t afraid to show people who you are, unapologetically you forever.
“Reputation”: Criminal justice, journalism, gender, women’s and sexuality studies, theater arts, public administration, advertising
- Criminal justice or any major relating to the law can relate heavily to this album because it is her new start: her villain era. This is her telling her story, the true recount of events. Journalism majors can also relate because this album is written like a Shakespearean sonnet. Whether it be the love songs or the reputation songs she screams, it is all written with such a beautiful example of humanity on display. Women’s studies is part of this era because this album was Swift’s way of hitting back at the society that is set up to keep a woman down and not let her break the glass ceilings. Dramatic arts does not even need an explanation; it is her most angsty and dramatic era. Public relations and advertising go with “Reputation” because the album was teased so many times and had people dissecting every single square inch of her posts.
“Lover”: Apparel design and merchandising, child development, education, social work
- These majors are in their “Lover” era because of their overwhelming love for the design aspect of things, always drawing or trying to find new ways to give others gifts. Child development, education and social work are included because the gentleness and patience highlighted in this album should never be overlooked.
“Folklore”: Studio art, dance, art education, history
- These majors know what it means to feel so connected to something and needing to understand or interpret it. The beauty and heartbreak of life is explained so beautifully in this album just like what poetry, dance, art and history try to depict everyday.
“Evermore”: Philosophy, religious studies, anthropology
- This album is angelic. The words she uses have to be deciphered like philosophy from ancient Greece. Only people who have felt what she writes about can understand; these majors are able to throw out ideas and try to dissect the nitty gritty of what exactly she is explaining.
“Midnights”: Communication sciences and disorders, economics, chemistry
- The speech communication majors have to appreciate this album. It is a prime example that even if something has been bothering you for five years, it is still important to say it and say it clearly. The economy booms with her concerts and her 10th album that explains everything she feels, drawing economics majors in. Chemistry comes out of left field, but think about it: the dedication to the music, to her fans and her overwhelming need to explain why something works the way it does. Chemistry is all of those things and it is hard, but it proves that the difficulty of something does not make it less of a beautiful thing.
“Tortured Poet’s Department”: Film studies, musical therapy
- Thisalbum is not out yet, but still needs a shout out. The therapy session this album will bring relates to musical therapy majors who can appreciate the emotional deliverance. Liberal arts embodies the power behind this album as well as the courage to finally say and do whatever you feel for the single goal of being happy no matter what society tries to tell you.