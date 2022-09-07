Playlist of the week: Past to present jazz feels

In need of some smooth and vibey hits to spice up your late studying nights or your early morning coffee hours? This playlist might be the spot for reviving. It’s the third week of classes, Mountaineers. Whether you’re still getting into the groove of things or already the regularly scheduled routine has set in, settle into a new playlist filled with jazz hits from the past and present.

Let songs old and new spur you on to start your week off right. With songs like “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone, “Summon The Fire” by The Comet Is Coming, and “Fever” by Peggy Lee you will get a diverse listen that will keep you entertained and get you pumped for the week.



