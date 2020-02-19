Pedestrian hit on intersection of Rivers and Center streets
February 19, 2020
App State Police responded to a call about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Center Street and Rivers Street.
The pedestrian was transported to Watauga Medical Center.
Officer Amber Stanley-Swift, one of the responding officers, could not comment on the cause of the crash or the condition of the pedestrian.
“We got out here as soon as we got the call from Boone (Police). We came straight out here,” Stanley-Swift said. “We were at the (police department) doing reports, and we came straight from there.”
Officer Parker Huffman, who is investigating the crash, said he wants people to be more careful when driving.
