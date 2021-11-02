PHOTO GALLERY: Boone Boo: Halloween in the Appalachian town

Evan Bates, Photographer
November 2, 2021

Boone celebrated Halloween by hosting Boone Boo downtown Sunday, Oct. 31. Local sites were decorated to invite participation from community members. 
With an effort to make Boone Boo family-friendly, several activities were set up for kids, like bouncy houses, slides, haunted tunnels, and plenty of candy. 
Downtown King Street was closed off from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., allowing space for easy, safe access for families and children enjoying the event.
Throughout King Street, creative costumes were paraded to celebrate the event from both young and old party-goers. 
Workers wrap up the attractions of Boone Boo 2021, sponsored by the Jones House and the Watauga Library.