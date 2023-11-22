JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.
JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the program’s history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.
Landon Williams

PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay

Byline photo of Ashton Woodruff
Ashton Woodruff, Photo Editor
November 22, 2023

In App State’s second College GameDay appearance in consecutive years, the Mountaineers won 26-23 in overtime. Starting at 9 a.m., the weekly GameDay events featured the regular specialists as well as The Jonas Brothers and Bailey Zimmerman as musical special guests. The ensemble sang their new song “Strong Enough” and the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” to a record-breaking crowd of roughly 26,000 people. The game kicked off at 2 p.m. and ended almost 3 hours and 45 minutes later in which App State fans in James Madison’s stadium and in Boone excitedly celebrated the big win. This marks the team’s second ranked road win, with last year’s 17-14 win against No. 6 Texas A&M. After the upset win in 2022, students and fans from all over Boone stormed King Street and the Duck Pond at Trivette. Similar to last year’s road win, people dove into the pond and raided Boone’s main street. The Mountaineers head into their last regular season game with a 7-4 overall record.

College GameDay & Bailey Zimmerman with The Jonas Brothers 

111823_Gameday_at_JMU-8375
Gallery5 Photos
Emily Simpson
The Jonas Brothers formed in 2005 and are currently on their first leg of a two part tour. They preformed in St.Paul Minnesota the next day after GameDay in Virginia.

 

Pre-game

111823_Gameday_at_JMU-8483
Gallery3 Photos
Emily Simpson
Prior to kick-off, App State fans gathered around the team tunnel and chanted the classic "App", "State" chant as the players ran out.

 

Post-game at Bridgeforth Stadium, VA

112223_AXGW_Gallery+%281+of+8%29
Gallery6 Photos
Ashton Woodruff
Players dog-pile redshirt junior Kaedin Robinson for his overtime touchdown, his second of the game.

 

Post-game at King St. and Stadium Drive

228A2964-2
Gallery6 Photos
Leah Matney
Since Ryan Burger's injury in the season opener game against Gardner-Webb, backup turned starter, junior Joey Aguilar has recorded 29 touchdowns and thrown for 2,975 yards.
