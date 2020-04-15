Pisgah National Forest closes until mid-August

The United States Forest Service announced roads, trails and recreation sites are now off-limits to the public after closures in the Pisgah National Forest.

The closures will last from April 13 to August 14, and prohibit visitors to use certain roads and trails, developed recreation areas and campgrounds for up to four months. The closures will remain in effect unless revoked by USFS.

The announcement states that the orders come “in alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure health and safety of its employees, visitors and volunteers.”

Nantahala, Uwharrie and Croatan National Forests are still open to the public for recreation in North Carolina.

Trail closures Include:

Appalachian Ranger District

Big Butt (161)

Douglas Falls (162)

Walker Creek (165)

Elk Pen (166)

Snowball (170)

Upper Corner Rock (173)

Little Andy (174)

Perkins (175)

Bear Pen (176)

Black Mountain Crest (179)

Green Knob (182)

Stair Creek (183)

Laurel Gap (184)

Mount Mitchell (190)

Buncombe Horse (191)

Big Tom Gap (191A)

Roaring Fork Falls (195)

Setrock (197)

River Loop (200)

Fork Ridge (285)

Jerry Miller (286)

Green Ridge (287)

Hickey Fork (292)

Whiteoak (293)

Roundtop Ridge (295)

Shutin Creek (296)

Cherry Creek (300)

Cold Springs Horse (302)

Buckeye Ridge Horse (304)

Max Patch Loop (306)

Lover’s Leap (308)

Overmountain Victory Trail, from Roaring Creek to AT (308A)

Pump Gap Loop (309)

Laurel River (310)

Groundhog Creek (315)

Mountains to Sea (440)

Hemlock (1003)

Briar Bottom (1006)

Elk Falls

Grandfather Ranger District

Brown Mountain 1A (BM1A)

Brown Mountain 1B (BM1B)

Elliot Deer (BM2)

Sullivan’s Pass (BM3)

Kirby’s Loop (BM4)

Ned’s Knob (BM5)

Miller Circle (BM6)

Richard’s Bypass (BM7)

Brown Mountain 8 (BM8)

Brown Mountain 9 (BM9)

Brown Mountain 10 (BM10)

Falls Branch (214)

Catawba Falls (225)

Spence Ridge (233)

Shortoff (235)

Little Table Rock (236)

Table Rock Summit (242)

Table Rock Gap (243)

Hawksbill (248)

Linville Falls Access

Upper Creek (268B)

Pisgah Ranger District

Ivestor Gap (101)

Daniel Ridge Loop (105)

Looking Glass Rock (114)

Slick Rock Falls (117)

Cat Gap (120)

North Face (132)

Art Loeb – Davidson River to Joel Branch FSR5002 (146)

Art Loeb – Black Balsam Road FSR816 to Camp Daniel Boone (146)

Moore Cove (318)

Campground Connector (329)

Mt. Pisgah (355)

Graveyard Ridge (356)

Graveyard Ridge (356A)

Graveyard Fields (358)

Upper Falls (358A)

MST Access (358B)

Shining Creek (363)

John Rock (365)

Rainbow Falls (499)

Sunwall (601)

Hardtimes Gap (661)

Deer Lake Lodge and FSR491 (661)

Appalachian Ranger District

AT Deer Park Shelter

AT Flint Mountain Shelter

AT Groundhog Creek Shelter

AT Hogback Ridge Shelter

AT Hot Springs Trailhead

AT Jerry Cabin Shelter

AT Little Laurel Shelter

AT Overmountain Shelter

AT Overmountain Victory Trailhead

AT Roaring Fork Shelter

AT Spivey Gap Trailhead

AT Stan Murray Shelter

Big Butt Trailhead

Black Mountain Campground

Briar Bottom Group Camp

Buncombe Horse Trailhead

Carolina Hemlocks Campground

Carolina Hemlocks Picnic Area

Carolina Hemlocks Trailhead

Corner Rock Trailhead/Big Ivy parking

Douglas Falls Trailhead

Elk River Falls Trailhead

Fork Ridge Trailhead

Harmon Den Horse Camp

Hickey Fork Trailhead

Laurel River Trailhead

Max Patch Pond

Max Path Trailhead

Murray Branch Picnic Area

Poplar Boat Launch

Roan Mountain

Rocky Bluff Campground

Shinbone Trailhead

Shope Creek Parking Area

Silvermine Trailhead

South Toe Trailhead (Mt. Mitchell Trailhead)

Stackhouse Boat Launch

Walker Creek Trailhead

Grandfather Ranger District

Boone Fork Pond

Brown Mountain OHV Trailhead

Brown Mountain Roadside Campsites

Catawba Falls Trailhead

Curtis Creek Campground

Curtis Creek Roadside Campsites

Hawksbill Trailhead

Linville Falls Trailhead

Linville Gorge Cabin

Mortimer Campground

Mortimer Picnic Area

Spence Ridge Trailhead

Tablerock Picnic Area and Trailhead

Toms Creek Falls Trailhead

Upper Creek Falls Trailhead

Wilson Creek Day Use Area (as indicated on map)

Wolfpit Trailhead

Pisgah Ranger District