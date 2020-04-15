Pisgah National Forest closes until mid-August
April 14, 2020
The United States Forest Service announced roads, trails and recreation sites are now off-limits to the public after closures in the Pisgah National Forest.
The closures will last from April 13 to August 14, and prohibit visitors to use certain roads and trails, developed recreation areas and campgrounds for up to four months. The closures will remain in effect unless revoked by USFS.
The announcement states that the orders come “in alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing and to ensure health and safety of its employees, visitors and volunteers.”
Nantahala, Uwharrie and Croatan National Forests are still open to the public for recreation in North Carolina.
Trail closures Include:
Appalachian Ranger District
- Big Butt (161)
- Douglas Falls (162)
- Walker Creek (165)
- Elk Pen (166)
- Snowball (170)
- Upper Corner Rock (173)
- Little Andy (174)
- Perkins (175)
- Bear Pen (176)
- Black Mountain Crest (179)
- Green Knob (182)
- Stair Creek (183)
- Laurel Gap (184)
- Mount Mitchell (190)
- Buncombe Horse (191)
- Big Tom Gap (191A)
- Roaring Fork Falls (195)
- Setrock (197)
- River Loop (200)
- Fork Ridge (285)
- Jerry Miller (286)
- Green Ridge (287)
- Hickey Fork (292)
- Whiteoak (293)
- Roundtop Ridge (295)
- Shutin Creek (296)
- Cherry Creek (300)
- Cold Springs Horse (302)
- Buckeye Ridge Horse (304)
- Max Patch Loop (306)
- Lover’s Leap (308)
- Overmountain Victory Trail, from Roaring Creek to AT (308A)
- Pump Gap Loop (309)
- Laurel River (310)
- Groundhog Creek (315)
- Mountains to Sea (440)
- Hemlock (1003)
- Briar Bottom (1006)
- Elk Falls
Grandfather Ranger District
- Brown Mountain 1A (BM1A)
- Brown Mountain 1B (BM1B)
- Elliot Deer (BM2)
- Sullivan’s Pass (BM3)
- Kirby’s Loop (BM4)
- Ned’s Knob (BM5)
- Miller Circle (BM6)
- Richard’s Bypass (BM7)
- Brown Mountain 8 (BM8)
- Brown Mountain 9 (BM9)
- Brown Mountain 10 (BM10)
- Falls Branch (214)
- Catawba Falls (225)
- Spence Ridge (233)
- Shortoff (235)
- Little Table Rock (236)
- Table Rock Summit (242)
- Table Rock Gap (243)
- Hawksbill (248)
- Linville Falls Access
- Upper Creek (268B)
Pisgah Ranger District
- Ivestor Gap (101)
- Daniel Ridge Loop (105)
- Looking Glass Rock (114)
- Slick Rock Falls (117)
- Cat Gap (120)
- North Face (132)
- Art Loeb – Davidson River to Joel Branch FSR5002 (146)
- Art Loeb – Black Balsam Road FSR816 to Camp Daniel Boone (146)
- Moore Cove (318)
- Campground Connector (329)
- Mt. Pisgah (355)
- Graveyard Ridge (356)
- Graveyard Ridge (356A)
- Graveyard Fields (358)
- Upper Falls (358A)
- MST Access (358B)
- Shining Creek (363)
- John Rock (365)
- Rainbow Falls (499)
- Sunwall (601)
- Hardtimes Gap (661)
- Deer Lake Lodge and FSR491 (661)
Appalachian Ranger District
- AT Deer Park Shelter
- AT Flint Mountain Shelter
- AT Groundhog Creek Shelter
- AT Hogback Ridge Shelter
- AT Hot Springs Trailhead
- AT Jerry Cabin Shelter
- AT Little Laurel Shelter
- AT Overmountain Shelter
- AT Overmountain Victory Trailhead
- AT Roaring Fork Shelter
- AT Spivey Gap Trailhead
- AT Stan Murray Shelter
- Big Butt Trailhead
- Black Mountain Campground
- Briar Bottom Group Camp
- Buncombe Horse Trailhead
- Carolina Hemlocks Campground
- Carolina Hemlocks Picnic Area
- Carolina Hemlocks Trailhead
- Corner Rock Trailhead/Big Ivy parking
- Douglas Falls Trailhead
- Elk River Falls Trailhead
- Fork Ridge Trailhead
- Harmon Den Horse Camp
- Hickey Fork Trailhead
- Laurel River Trailhead
- Max Patch Pond
- Max Path Trailhead
- Murray Branch Picnic Area
- Poplar Boat Launch
- Roan Mountain
- Rocky Bluff Campground
- Shinbone Trailhead
- Shope Creek Parking Area
- Silvermine Trailhead
- South Toe Trailhead (Mt. Mitchell Trailhead)
- Stackhouse Boat Launch
- Walker Creek Trailhead
Grandfather Ranger District
- Boone Fork Pond
- Brown Mountain OHV Trailhead
- Brown Mountain Roadside Campsites
- Catawba Falls Trailhead
- Curtis Creek Campground
- Curtis Creek Roadside Campsites
- Hawksbill Trailhead
- Linville Falls Trailhead
- Linville Gorge Cabin
- Mortimer Campground
- Mortimer Picnic Area
- Spence Ridge Trailhead
- Tablerock Picnic Area and Trailhead
- Toms Creek Falls Trailhead
- Upper Creek Falls Trailhead
- Wilson Creek Day Use Area (as indicated on map)
- Wolfpit Trailhead
Pisgah Ranger District
- Art Loeb Trailhead, Camp Daniel Boone
- Art Loeb Trailhead, Davidson River
- Art Loeb Trailhead, FSR816 Black Balsam
- Avery Creek Roadside Campsites
- Black Balsam Trailhead
- Buckhorn Gap Shelter
- Butter Gap Shelter
- Campground Connector Trailhead
- Cat Gap Trailhead
- Cathy Creek Roadside Campsites
- Coon Tree Picnic Area
- Courthouse Falls Roadside Camping
- Cove Creek Group Campground
- Cradle of Forestry in America
- Daniel Ridge Trailhead
- Davidson River Campground
- Deep Gap Shelter
- Hardtimes Trailhead
- Headwaters Roadside Campsites
- Hendersonville Reservoir Road Roadside Campsites
- Kuykendall Group Camp
- Lake Powhatan Campground
- Lake Powhatan Picnic Area
- Lake Powhatan Swim Area
- Ledford Branch Trailhead
- Lickstone Dispersed Campsites
- Looking Glass Falls
- Looking Glass Falls Picnic Area
- Looking Glass Rock Trailhead
- Moore Cove Trailhead
- North Face Trailhead
- North Mills River Campground
- North Mills River Picnic Area
- Pink Beds Picnic Area
- Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education
- Pisgah Ranger Station Visitor Center
- Rice Pinnacle Trailhead
- Shining Creek Trailhead
- Slick Rock Falls Trailhead
- Sliding Rock Recreation Area
- Stony Fork Picnic Area
- Sunburst Campground
- Sunburst Picnic Area
- Sunwall Trailhead
- Sycamore Flats
- Upper Cove Creek Roadside Campsites
- US276 Picnic Areas
- Wash Creek Horse Camp
- Wash Creek Roadside Campsites
- White Pines Group Camp
- Wolf Ford Horse Camp
- Yellow Gap Roadside Campsites
Sophomore Journalism Major
Spanish Minor
Email: broyleseg@appstate.edu
Twitter: @em_broyles
Hometown: Camden, NC
