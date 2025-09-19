Playlist of the week: Fall back into 2000s teen dramas

Pumpkin spice, chilly mornings, wool sweaters and crunchy leaves aren’t the only signs of fall in Boone. Curling up and rewatching a 2000s teen drama might be the coziest tradition of all.

As the weather gets colder, students are finding ways to decompress. This playlist will bring you all the nostalgic comfort you need as the semester picks up.

Channel your inner Elena Gilbert with songs like “Never Say Never” and “How to Save a Life” by The Fray. Maybe even strut through New York City like Blair Waldorf, listening to “Shut Up And Drive” by Rihanna.

If you are feeling mysterious, take an evening stroll to “Hungry Like the Wolf” by Duran Duran, and maybe you will run into Scott McCall or Jacob Black. Or if you’re “Team Edward,” you can put on “Flightless Bird, American Mouth” by Iron & Wine and “Decode” by Paramore.

Let this playlist transport you back to the heartbreak and angst of your favorite 2000s flicks. Put in your headphones, throw on your cardigan and enjoy your fall rewatches.