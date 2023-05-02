Playlist of the week: Final tunes of Boone

It’s that time of year where finals and presentations are taking over. That means countless hours studying at the library, cafe or even in the comfort of your own home. There’s a small problem. You’re searching for the perfect playlist to give you the last bit of motivation for finals, but don’t like any of the recommendations that Apple Music or Spotify gives you.

“No, that one is too sad,” or “No, that one makes me too sleepy.”

Instead of spending the next 10 minutes looking for the perfect playlist, put on this one to give you that perfect amount of motivation and energy to ace those finals. One more week and you’re done for the semester. Congratulations, you’re two steps away from finishing this semester and enjoying the summer break ahead.