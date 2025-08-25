Playlist of the Week: From child star to pop star

With the highly anticipated release of Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming album, “Man’s Best Friend,” on Aug. 29, it is the perfect time to remember where the global pop star got her roots..

Many pop singers today, like Carpenter, established themselves on children’s television networks like Disney Channel and Nickelodeon. This playlist explores the various genres those singers endeavored in, from high-energy dance tracks to somber deep cuts.

To kick off, Zendaya shakes it up with her classic electropop anthem “Replay,” and Bridget Mendler brings an R&B feel with her inspired pop track “Hurricane.” Then, you can fall back in love with your favorite Jonas Brothers track through their sultry song, “Lovebug,” or their futuristic piece, “Year 3000.” To get the best of both worlds, Miley Cyrus takes us through her uphill battle on “The Climb” and finishes with the perfect country jig, “Hoedown Throwdown.”

This playlist is guaranteed to give your inner child a much-needed embrace of nostalgia, while rediscovering some forgotten classics. So, in the words of Vanessa Hudgens, “put your sneakers on,” dust off your Disney knees and get ready for a blast from the past.



