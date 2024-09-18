Playlist of the week: Mountaineer game day moves

It won’t take much to get hyped after the win against East Carolina on Saturday, but game day classics are always a good way to stay excited, especially if you have classes on Thursday before 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Jumping right into the lineup is this week’s starter, “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” by Flatt & Scruggs and “Hold the Line” by TOTO to show South Alabama a bit of that Appalachian hospitality. And of course, no game day playlist is complete without “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs.
To take it into the end zone and get energized for standing on the hill Thursday night is “Jump” by Van Halen and the best end to a game day playlist, “ASU Fight Song” by Appalachian State Marching Mountaineers.