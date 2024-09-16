App at a glance: Sept. 16-22

Monday, Sept. 16

Free Monday Meals

Every Monday night at 6 p.m., the Appalachian Wesley Foundation offers college students a free, home cooked meal at their building, App Wesley at 461 Howard Street.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writer Series

Come celebrate Truman Capote’s 100th birthday with featured writers Wilton Barnhardt and Zackary Vernon and Capote Scholarship recipients Lauren Walker and Matthew Washington from 5-7 p.m. in room 102 Sanford Hall. Each writer will present a reading and there will be a Q&A at the end of the event.

Fall Sustainability Film Series

The Office of Sustainability will be hosting a viewing of the film, “I Saw the Light,” a film about the sporadically seen ghost lights near Brown Mountain, dubbed the Brown Mountain Lights. After the film there will be a Q&A with the filmmaker, Garrett Martin, film feature Dan Caton, and App Studies professor, Cary Curlee. After the Q&A, there will be a hike to Wiseman’s View for students who would like to try and see the mystery lights for themselves. The event will be from 5:30-10:30 p.m. at IG Greer Auditorium.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Waste Wise Wednesday

The Office of Sustainability is hosting a free waste sorting game and demonstration in Central Dining Hall from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Come learn which items can be recycled, added to the compost bin, or put in the trash. Winners will receive a raffle ticket and be put in the running to receive a bag of Office of Sustainability merchandise if chosen. There will be free stickers, buttons and reusable items for all participants.

Thursday, Sept. 19

App State vs. South Alabama

Game day is coming to Kidd Brewer Stadium where App State will face off against the South Alabama Jaguars at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Tweetsie’s Ghost Train

Starting this Friday, Tweetsie Railroad will be transforming every Friday and Saturday night from its usual western theme to a spooky ghost town until Oct. 26. Tickets are $60 and attractions include a night-time journey on the ghost train, a haunted house, carnival rides and more.

Appalachian Symphony Band/Appalachian Wind Ensemble: LIFT-OFF!



John Ross and Jason Gardner will be directing the Appalachian Symphony Band and Appalachian Wind Ensemble in their first concert of the semester. The music will include LIFT-OFF!, a piece composed by App State faculty member, Roger Zare, who wrote this when NASA was returning the Space Shuttle to flight in 2005. It will be from 8-9:30 p.m. in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.

Saturday, Sept. 21

High Country Oktoberfest

Appalachian Mountain Brewery will host their annual Oktoberfest, a celebration of German culture, beer and food. Live music and games will be a part of this free event.

Sunday, Sept. 22

National Hispanic Heritage Month Concert

In an annual celebration of authors and composers of Latin and Hispanic heritage, Hayes School of Music is hosting a concert where members of the Spanish and English departments will present works from the 1860s to the present. Refreshments will be provided after the concert. It will be from 4-6 p.m. in Rosen Concert Hall.

Folk Music As An Expression of Culture: Talks With Acoustic Demonstrations