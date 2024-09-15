Playlist of the Week: Crying with Adele

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you might have heard the news of the iconic vocalist Adele’s long-term break from music and touring. The Grammy Award-winning artist tearfully announced her hiatus Aug. 2, at her concert in Munich, Germany.
Although this is heartbreaking news, no one can say that Adele has not made an ever-present mark on the music industry with a multitude of heart-gripping ballads, and record-breaking hits such as “Rolling in the Deep” and “When We Were Young.” Ever since her career took off, Adele has made a wonderful soundtrack to the more melancholy times of life.
Why not send her off with a playlist of some of her greatest tracks, as well as some other iconic songs of sadness from the 2010s and beyond? If you’re stressed out from school, or just need a good cry sesh in the car, look no further than this playlist and sing your heart out.