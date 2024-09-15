The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Playlist of the Week: Crying with Adele

Nance Onsrud, Reporter
September 15, 2024
Rian Hughes

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you might have heard the news of the iconic vocalist Adele’s long-term break from music and touring. The Grammy Award-winning artist tearfully announced her hiatus Aug. 2, at her concert in Munich, Germany. 

Although this is heartbreaking news, no one can say that Adele has not made an ever-present mark on the music industry with a multitude of heart-gripping ballads, and record-breaking hits such as “Rolling in the Deep” and “When We Were Young.” Ever since her career took off, Adele has made a wonderful soundtrack to the more melancholy times of life. 

Why not send her off with a playlist of some of her greatest tracks, as well as some other iconic songs of sadness from the 2010s and beyond? If you’re stressed out from school, or just need a good cry sesh in the car, look no further than this playlist and sing your heart out.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$390
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism. We are celebrating our 90th anniversary of The Appalachian in October 2024!

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1727/cg20/form.aspx?sid=1727&gid=2&pgid=392&cid=1011&dids=418.15&bledit=1&sort=1.

About the Contributors
Nance Onsrud, Reporter
Nance Onsrud (any pronouns) is a senior english major with a concentration in literary studies and a minor in communications.
Rian Hughes
Rian Hughes, Graphics Editor
Donate to The Appalachian
$390
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal