Playlist of the week: Ode to the Green Comet

If you already feel like the new semester has your head in the clouds, be sure to set some space in your calendar to revisit Earth during an upcoming astronomical phenomenon. Students at App State will be over the moon to hear about a comet, popularly known as the green comet, set to approach Earth at a viewable distance for the first time since a 50,000-year tour through the universe, according to the New York Times.

App State’s isolated, mountainous location sets the perfect stage for viewing this comet which will reach its peak brightness Feb. 2. If you aren’t free that day, don’t be green with jealousy. The comet is already visible at night, starting Jan. 22. Space out to these stellar tunes with a friend while you watch the green comet make its way across the evening sky.