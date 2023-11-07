The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

Legends temporarily closed due to structural failure

Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing

Sleep Inn student residents express concerns with housing

Newly appointed NC Supreme Court Justice visits campus

Newly appointed NC Supreme Court Justice visits campus

App State hosts Southern Miss in weekend Homecoming battle

App State hosts Southern Miss in weekend Homecoming battle

The good, bad and ugly: App State vs. ODU

The good, bad and ugly: App State vs. ODU

Playlist of the week: Pancakes and coffee with Rory Gilmore

November 6, 2023

Good, bad and ugly from App State's win over Marshall

November 6, 2023

Inclusivity brought to children through Camp Crinkleroot

November 6, 2023

App at a glance: Nov. 9-15

November 6, 2023

OPINION: The issue with permanent daylight saving time

November 6, 2023

Mountaineers men's basketball tips off 2023-24 season with high hopes

November 6, 2023

Playlist of the week: Pancakes and coffee with Rory Gilmore

Riley Proserpi
November 6, 2023
Devin Paulus

As the weather cools down, fall in Boone ignites a burning desire for new music. What better way to romanticize the season than a Rory Gilmore-esque playlist? “Gilmore Girls” fans know that Rory Gilmore is famous for her love for books, coffee and sweaters that are a few sizes too big. 

With songs like “Falling in Love at a Coffee Shop” you can put a positive spin on lengthy study sessions and pretend you’re in Luke’s diner with a warm cup of coffee and pancakes. Songs like “There She Goes” or “She Moves In Her Own Way” can make you feel like you’re skipping down the streets of Stars Hollow.

  The songs “How to Dream” and “We’re Going to Be Friends” mirror the feeling of curling up on a bench with a good book bundled up in an oversized sweater. Immerse yourself into autumn with these Rory Gilmore essential songs. 

 

