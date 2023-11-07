Playlist of the week: Pancakes and coffee with Rory Gilmore

As the weather cools down, fall in Boone ignites a burning desire for new music. What better way to romanticize the season than a Rory Gilmore-esque playlist? “Gilmore Girls” fans know that Rory Gilmore is famous for her love for books, coffee and sweaters that are a few sizes too big.

With songs like “Falling in Love at a Coffee Shop” you can put a positive spin on lengthy study sessions and pretend you’re in Luke’s diner with a warm cup of coffee and pancakes. Songs like “There She Goes” or “She Moves In Her Own Way” can make you feel like you’re skipping down the streets of Stars Hollow.

The songs “How to Dream” and “We’re Going to Be Friends” mirror the feeling of curling up on a bench with a good book bundled up in an oversized sweater. Immerse yourself into autumn with these Rory Gilmore essential songs.