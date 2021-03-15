Playlist of the week: rock ’n’ roll

A genre boasting some of the last century’s most classic songs, rock ‘n’ roll is synonymous with wet-hot American summer days and open roads. Some of the genre’s greatest names; however, originate from England and Ireland. It was the traditional folk instruments from these lands that would go on to influence American country music, which evolved into rock ‘n’ roll.

It’s no surprise, then, that the genre’s origins with the likes of Elvis Presley had a very country sound. The genre then became the soundtrack for the psychedelic songs in 60s, anti-war anthems in the 70s, took on glamorous vibes in the 80s and evolved into angsty grunge in the 90s.

These days, “rock” can look like a lot of different things. This playlist contains a mix of hits and under-the-radar ditties from some of the genre’s essential artists like U2, Tom Petty and Jimi Hendrix.