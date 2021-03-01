Playlist of the week: Girl power

In 1909, the United States held the first Women’s History to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the garment workers’ strike in New York City.

Since then, women’s rights have come a long way, but there is still work to be done. Now, we celebrate and applaud women for an entire month – not just one day.

In honor of Women’s History Month beginning March 1, we created a playlist full of songs about women’s empowerment and girl power.

Classic artists like Aretha Franklin join Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Kesha to show women that they are strong, capable and empowered.

This year, spend Women’s History Month jamming out to these songs that embody what it means to be a woman destined to make history.