Playlist of the week: Black History Month

Cultivating and creating jazz, hip-hop, rhythm and blues, soul, rock, and more, while also innovating instruments like the banjo and drum, the Black community has changed and shaped the American music scene for hundreds of years.

“African American influences are so fundamental to American music that there would be no American music without them,” said Steven Lewis, curator at the National Museum of African American Music, on the Smithsonian website.

To continue celebrating Black history and the impact Black Americans have on the music industry, here are three playlists highlighting and celebrating Black artists from every generation.