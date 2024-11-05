Categories:

Playlist of the week: Waiting in line at the polls

Byline photo of Meg Frantz
Meg Frantz, Associate A&C Editor
November 5, 2024
Rian Hughes

Election Day is here, and whether you’ve already voted or are planning to on Nov. 5, something is empowering about participating in an election. With a combination of country, indie and pop this playlist is perfect to accompany your trip to the polls or waiting for one of the presidential candidates to make it to 270 electoral college votes.

Starting with “the last great american dynasty” by Taylor Swift and “Courtesy of the Red White and Blue” by Toby Keith sets the tone for your trip to the polls and your “I Voted Today” sticker.

Moving down to “The Great American Bar Scene” by Zach Bryan brings in a sound reminiscent of small mountain town camaraderie. To bring in commentary on selective service and the cyclical conversations surrounding politics are Ethel Cain’s “American Teenager” and The 1975’s “Love It If We Made It.” To close out with sounds mirroring American expansion and culture is “New Perspective” by Noah Kahan and “Jolene” by Dolly Parton – America’s Sweetheart.

In a divisive political climate surrounding the election, this playlist is here to remind you that the most important part of election season is having your voice heard through casting your ballot. Voting is one of the ways that our government remains a democracy, and there is power in celebrating all that America has to offer.

