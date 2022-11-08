Polls open at Plemmons Student Union for Election Day 

Election Day in North Carolina began as polls opened at 6:30 a.m. The polling site in Plemmons Student Union was open for 27 minutes before the first voter arrived.

CJ Finnical, a graduate student affairs administration major, was the first to arrive at the polls.

“I was really worried that there would be a really long line so I got here really early so I could skip the line only to find out there was no line,” Finnical said.

Finnical said they believe local politics have a serious impact on what community members experience on a daily basis.

“I think sometimes we emphasize the importance of a presidential election,” Finnical said. “But I think local government is just as important.”

Connor Chandler, a sophomore management major, also arrived early to the polls in order to beat the line.

“I wanted to get here as early as possible and so I’m glad there were only a couple people in line,” Chandler said.

Chandler said he values the ability to vote and recommends other voters to not “squander away” their right to vote.

Emma Fadden, a junior nutrition major, also came to the polls early so she could skip potential lines.

Fadden said it is “very important” to vote, regardless of when someone does it.

“We’re given the right to be able to vote so we should,” Fadden said.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections expects 99% of all ballots cast will be reported on election night. Polls close at 7:30 p.m., however, anyone in line by 7:30 will be able to vote.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 and received by the county BOE by 5 p.m. on Nov. 14. Voters can hand deliver absentee ballots to the county BOE on Election Day.