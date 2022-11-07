Election Day: Tips and important information

The North Carolina State Board of Elections prepared a list of 10 tips for Election Day voters. Those who have not yet voted, or are in need of a plan for Tuesday, may find the information to be helpful. Election Day is Nov. 8.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Voters who are still waiting in line at 7:30 p.m. can vote, but those who arrive after will be turned away.

You can find your Election Day polling location using either the Voter Search or the Polling Place Search .

Sample ballots are available for viewing through the Voter Search tool.

Contact your county BOE to learn about any COVID-19 safeguards at local voting sites. Read more at the Voting and Coronavirus page.

Mail-in voters who have not yet returned their ballots will be unable to return them to a polling site on Election Day. However, according to the state BOE, “you may mail your ballot back or return your ballot sealed inside the completed envelope to your county board of elections by 5 p.m. on Election Day.” Ensure that your mailed ballot is postmarked on or before Election Day.

Same-day registration is not offered on Election Day. Anyone who has not registered to vote by Nov. 8 will be unable to cast a ballot.

Photo ID is not required to vote. See Voter ID for details.

If you need assistance at the polls, it is important that you request that assistance. Curbside voting will be available for anyone unable to enter a polling location due to age or disability, and election workers will be on standby to offer help inside. Consider viewing the Help for Voters with Disabilities page.

Be respectful to others as they participate in the election process. Voter intimidation of any kind is a crime. If you feel harassed or intimidated, notify an election official immediately.