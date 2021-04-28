Pre Stanley signs first WNBA contract in program history

Former App State guard Pre Stanley (pictured at center) signed the first WNBA contract in program history April 16, inking a training camp deal with the Washington Mystics.

The WNBA’s Washington Mystics have invited former Mountaineer guard Pre Stanley to training camp, earning the first WNBA contract in App State history.

“I couldn’t be more excited to start my journey playing professional basketball,” Stanley said in a release. “To have the opportunity to go to training camp with the Washington Mystics is amazing. I want to thank #AppNation, my coaches and teammates for all of your support. With God, all things are possible. Always keep God first in everything you do.”

In her 2020-21 senior campaign, Stanley led the Mountaineers in scoring and posted career bests of 15.7 points and 2.6 assists per game. She shot 45.1% from the field, 45.7% from three and 78.2% from the foul line. Her 256 points were most in the Sun Belt and helped earn her First-Team All-Sun Belt honors.

“Pre has truly made an impact over her four years at App State,” App State women’s basketball head coach Angel Elderkin said. “Her growth both on and off the court is one of the reasons why she has a great opportunity in front of her. We cannot wait to see the next steps of her career in professional basketball. We know she will make App State proud.”

The Florida native finished her career in Boone with the fifth most points (1,584), fourth most made free throws (383), and sixth most made field goals (561) in program history. During her illustrious career, she helped lead the Mountaineers to a WBI Championship, where she took home MVP honors, and two Sun Belt tournament semifinals.

The Washington Mystics have been one of the more successful WNBA franchises in recent history, earning back-to-back Finals appearances in 2018 and 2019, winning the 2019 WNBA Finals. Training camp begins on April 25 and pre-season action tips off May 1.