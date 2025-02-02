Predicting Music’s Biggest Night: The 67th Grammy Awards

With the 67th Grammy Awards rapidly approaching, last-minute predictions and listening parties are commencing to determine the best music of the last year. With a plethora of A-list singers, songwriters and producers attending the event, unforgettable performances and presentations are awaiting every viewer. While everyone tuning in might have their own thoughts and opinions on who should win what award on this fateful night, here are just a few predictions for the plethora of this year’s nominations.

Album Of The Year

“COWBOY CARTER,” Beyoncé – Owen’s prediction

While it goes without saying 2024 was a year of albums as artistic bodies of work rather than just a collection of songs, Beyoncé raised the bar. Sonically transcending the genre of country and infusing it with her angsty and angelic vocals, this record is not a country album but rather another groundbreaking Beyoncé album.

“HIT ME HARD AND SOFT,” Billie Eilish – Nance’s prediction

Perhaps one of the most anticipated comebacks to music this year was Eilish, and the multiple Grammy award winner did not disappoint. From multiple hit singles to strikingly artistic music videos, it’s safe to say Eilish is back and better than ever. Beloved by fans and critics alike, it would be no surprise if Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell take home another golden trophy.

Record Of The Year

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” Billie Eilish – Owen’s prediction

Without being promoted as a single, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” is a beautiful track encapsulating the essence of human connection that soared to the top of the charts. Written and produced with her partner-in-crime, FINNEAS, this track ranges from a beautiful string accompaniment to floating synth bass, accompanied by Eilish’s cathartic vocal performance.

“Now And Then,” The Beatles – Nance’s prediction

It goes without saying The Beatles have contributed endlessly to the current sound of modern music, from instrumentations to production techniques. But in 2024, the two remaining members of the highly acclaimed rock group, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, put out a heartfelt ballad that was decades in the making. Originally written by John Lennon in 1977, the track was intended to be recorded as a reunion single for the band, but the song never made it past a demo. The track is the first of its kind, as it uses artificial intelligence technology to recreate the sounds of Lennon and George Harrison’s voices, to orchestrate the last ever Beatles song. The single has since gone on to receive critical and mass acclaim, a perfect closure to The Beatles’ varied career.

Song Of The Year

“Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan – Owen’s prediction

Notably one of the biggest surprises in 2024 was the explosion of Roan into the mainstream. Following her debut album release in Sept. 2023, “Good Luck, Babe!” took music festivals to the next level with record-breaking crowds reciting every word to this undeniably queer anthem.

“Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar – Nance’s prediction

There were multitudes of celebrity feuds this past year, but perhaps none as prominent as the Kendrick Lamar versus Drake debacle. Lamar’s retaliation track, “Not Like Us” went insatiably viral throughout the country, with its cunning lyrics and West Coast hip hop production style. The track has since become a fan favorite, and it would be deeply surprising if Lamar did not walk away with a trophy on Sunday.

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan – Owen and Nance’s prediction

Aside from the success of her stand-alone single “Good Luck, Babe!” Roan has received exponential recognition similar to the debut of Lady Gaga and David Bowie. While her debut album didn’t reach the charts until nearly a year after its release, it took the world by storm and had everyone dancing along to “HOT TO GO!” From Roan’s electric stage presence in concerts to her deep influence on pop culture in 2024, Roan has all the components to make a spectacular new artist.

Best Pop Vocal Album

“eternal sunshine,” Ariana Grande – Owen’s prediction

Although the singer, songwriter and actress has had an extremely successful and busy year, her work has never been more cohesive. Snubbed from the primary categories, “eternal sunshine” is a personal exploration of Grande’s personal life and its relation to her public persona. With smooth synth-pop production and Grande’s consistent vocal delivery, this album is timeless.

“Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter – Nance’s prediction

Carpenter is no stranger to the music industry, with Short n’ Sweet being her sixth album to be released, it’s this album where the former Disney star shines. From bubblegum disco pop bangers like the earworm “Espresso” to acoustic ballads like “Dumb & Poetic,” Carpenter brilliantly crafts a musical journey on Short n’ Sweet, for loyal fans and casual listeners alike.

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter – Owen’s prediction

From retail to radio, it is an understatement to say this song was everywhere this summer. Propelling Carpenter to a new level of stardom, “Espresso” shaped the rollout for her sixth studio album, “Short ‘n Sweet.” From catchy and clever lyricism to ‘70s-inspired disco-pop, Carpenter has solidified her sound and aesthetic with “Espresso.”

“Apple,” Charli xcx – Nance’s prediction

Whether you consider yourself a fan of the iconic pop star or not, it’s undeniable her latest album, “Brat” was everywhere, and “Apple” might be one of the most iconic tracks. With a classic Charli xcx synth-pop beat, to a TikTok viral dance that went along with the track, “Apple” is a shoe-in for this award.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Owen’s prediction

It is no surprise when two veteran performers like Gaga and Mars come together that the outcome will be pure gold. With a catchy chorus, the two superstars explore the art of hitmaking with their incredibly dynamic voices. As the quickest song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify, this song is a strong contender to take home the golden gramophone.

“Guess,” Charli xcx featuring Billie Eilish – Nance’s prediction

Talk about the duo of the century! This iconic collaboration seemed to be everywhere this

summer and was an overnight sensation on the internet. It was a perfectly timed release, as both Charli xcx and Eilish released massively successful albums not even a month apart from each other. From the indie-sleaze, hyperpop style of production to the raspy vocals of Charli xcx and Eilish combined, “Guess” has every component for a great collaboration.

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Von dutch,” Charli xcx – Owen’s prediction

While every chronically online individual found themselves tangled up in the essence of brat summer, it all originated from the album’s lead single “Von dutch.” Named after the infamous American fashion brand, this electrifying track dives into the essence of being an “it girl” in the music industry and the triumphs and troubles that coincide with that status.

“Got Me Started,” Troye Sivan – Nance’s prediction