Rastacoustic provides the spirit of reggae during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

After the devastation left by Hurricane Helene on Sept. 27, Western North Carolina has come together to rebuild. Through various relief efforts, members of the Boone community have worked tirelessly to restore the beauty of our beloved town.

On Nov. 1, Rastacoustic headlined a relief jam at FizzEd, with proceeds going towards the FARM Cafe, Hospitality House of Boone and Hunger and Health Coalition.

This show is part of the High Country Relief Series and featured vendors from around Boone, participating with the Watauga Art Council’s first Friday crawl. Opening the evening, the High Country Drumming Collective performed outside at 6 p.m.

Rastacoustic, a reggae-inspired group, is driven by the “One Love” philosophy and embodies it throughout every performance. A genre of music that exploded onto the mainstream through artists such as Bob Marley, reggae is driven by its spiritual melodies and lyricism. Uplifting tunes aim to bring people together as they collectively enjoy the serenity reggae brings.

The event hosted a series of raffles with items from a variety of local businesses, all benefiting FARM Cafe. Local businesses donating to the raffle include: Espresso News, Boone Bagelry, Lucky Penny, King Street Flowers, Lost Province Brewing Company, Appalachian Tees, Lily’s Snack Bar and more.

FizzEd is no stranger to hosting events and providing resources to those in need. Throughout the recovery from Hurricane Helene, FizzEd has helped provide meals to many community members throughout Ashe and Watauga counties. Besides participating in the High Country Relief Series, FizzEd has recently hosted benefits for Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society.

When struck with unforeseen tragedy it is often hard to find a route back to normalcy. Rastacoustic had originally planned to perform at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market the same weekend Hurricane Helene devastated the area. Peter Brown, Rastacoustic singer and manager, found the decision to begin performing again after Helene a bit troubling.

“I think it’s always good, I feel like it always kind of helps bring a lighter energy,” Brown said.

During their first performance back at the farmers’ market on Oct. 5, Rastacoustic decided to put a jar out for donations, with all proceeds being donated toward Helene relief. After receiving more donations than expected, Rastacoustic decided to pursue additional relief shows.

“I wasn’t surprised at the nature of the community, but I was just shocked at how much was actually in there,” Brown said.

Amy Forrester, the owner of FizzEd, reached out to Rastacoustic asking them to play specifically for this raffle fundraiser. After putting together the raffle and organizing all the vendors, Forrester received donations from across the state. Rastacoustic also had a trailer on-site available for dropping off donations to help those across Western North Carolina.

Rastacoustic wasn’t sure if performing at these events would be beneficial to the community or a bit unnecessary.

“The nature of the band isn’t philanthropic, so like when you’re kind of suddenly doing this it’s amazing,” Brown said.

Rastacoustic will perform again in support of the High Country Relief Series at the Barley Market in Hickory on Nov. 11.

“What from my point of view is equally important is that that ‘One Love’ philosophy is all-encompassing for all of humanity,” Brown said.