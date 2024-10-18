The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Read gets third top-25 finish, team finishes 14th at Phoenix Invitational.

Davis Lemons, Reporter
October 17, 2024
Rian Hughes

The App State men’s golf team wrapped up their fifth match of the season Tuesday at the Elon Phoenix Invitational at the Alamance Country Club in Burlington.

The Mountaineers finished 14th out of 18 teams competing in the event. 

Head coach Alan Cress brought a team consisting of senior Alex Martin and juniors Herman Huus, Aidan Browning and Ben Read. Redshirt senior Colin Browning, redshirt junior James Gradisek and freshman Charlie O’Shea played as individuals, with O’Shea swapping places with Aidan Browning for the second round. 

Read was the highest-finishing Mountaineer. His 70-74-70 performance earned him a 21st-place finish, one over par. Read finished in the top 25 for the third time in three starts this season. 

Huus took 37th place after shooting 74-73-71 for a total of 218, finishing at five over par. 

Martin finished Tuesday with a score of 222 after a 77-71-74 performance. He finished in 62nd, nine over par. 

O’Shea and Colin Browning finished tied for 76th place at 11 over par. O’Shea got there after a 77-70-77 outing and Colin Browning went 74-74-76.

Aidan Browning shot 76-76-75 en route to an 83rd place finish. He finished with a total of 227, at 14 over par. 

James Gradisek rounded out the Mountaineers’ efforts with an 80-79-71 shooting performance. Gradisek finished in 96th place with a total of 230, 17 over par. 

The Mountaineers ended Tuesday with a score of 875 off of 297-288-290, finishing 42 strokes off winner UNC-Greensboro. 

The Mountaineers men’s golf team will wrap up their fall schedule this Saturday and Sunday at the App State Individual at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir. 

