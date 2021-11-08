Recipe Corner: low-key gnocchi

As it starts to get chillier, there’s nothing that’ll warm you up quite like a big bowl of this Olive Garden-inspired soup.

This creamy, savory soup has familiar flavors from traditional chicken noodle soup but adds new textures and spices. It takes the same amount of time to make a typical chicken noodle soup but is richer and more ideal for colder months. Experiment with different ingredients like dill, parsley, curry powder or even nutmeg to find the perfect flavor.

CHICKEN GNOCCHI SOUP

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 5

Ingredients

2 ½ cups chicken, cooked and diced

16 ounces (1 pack) potato gnocchi

1 cup celery, chopped

1 ½ cup carrots, chopped or shredded

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 ½ cup spinach leaves, chopped

½ cup onion, diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

2 ½ cups chicken broth (use more for a thinner soup or use less to make thicker)

1 teaspoon thyme

2 cups half-and-half

¼ cup all-purpose flour

Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step one

Add olive oil and butter to a large pot and place on medium heat. Saute onions, garlic, celery and carrots for two minutes. Stir in flour and cook for another minute.

Step two

Add chicken broth, chicken, salt, pepper and thyme and bring to a boil. Stir in gnocchi and boil for three minutes. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes or until gnocchi is cooked.

Step three

Pour in half-and-half and stir in spinach. Simmer for another minute or until spinach is cooked.

Step four

Serve immediately with baguette slices, pita chips or any type of salad. Store in refrigerator and serve up to three days after cooking.