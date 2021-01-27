Review: “WandaVision” outside of Marvel mainstream

Paul Bettany is Vision and Elizabeth Olsen is Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios’ WANDAVISION, exclusively on Disney+.

Millions across the country have tuned in to Disney+ to watch the long-awaited release of Marvel’s newest mini-series “WandaVision.” The show, which was originally set to release in December, spotlights two superheroes from Marvel’s Avengers franchise, Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) and Vision.

The first two episodes, “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience” and “Don’t Touch That Dial,” were released on Jan. 5, while Friday saw the release of episode 3, “Now in Color.” You can expect to see episodes released weekly until March 5.

The show racked up a 93% average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and features an original soundtrack.

Actors Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star as Wanda Maxinoff and Vision.

With a nod to the golden age of cinema and time-honored Hollywood television, the show brought two classic action characters back to the screen.

However, the first episode of the series is less action-packed and slightly more domestic than the pair’s last appearance in “Avengers: Endgame.”

The set is reminiscent of 50s favorite’s “I Love Lucy” and “Leave It To Beaver.”

Unlike the typical flash and dazzle of Marvel Movies, “WandaVision” begins with a more subtle sitcom feel. Brief eerie moments and references to previous Marvel productions slowly increase in subsequent episodes, overshadowing the slapstick humor and charm.

The couple struggles to fit into the fictional small town of Westview while keeping their powers under wraps, resulting in many comedic moments.

Succeeding episodes skip through the decades. But supporting characters, such as the couple’s neighbor played by Kathryn Hahn, remain part of the storyline.

Episode 2 finds Wanda and Vision on a set more akin to the ‘60s show “I Dream of Jeannie,” and episode 3 is, as its name implies, “now in color,” with some clever nods to “The Brady Bunch.”

Watching the show feels like starting a book halfway through. There are few context clues, and at times, it feels like a fever dream. However, the show slowly becomes clear as the characters become more aware of their own reality in brief moments. As the show continues, so does the promise of a deeper meaning and an unraveling mystery.

Although “WandaVision” is not a typical Marvel production, it’s worth the watch. The sets alone are very creative with their use of historically accurate set-ups and appeal to old television. The mystery of the storyline, with its elements of foreshadowing and unraveling storyline, piques the interest of any fan hoping to discover the fate of Wanda and Vision.