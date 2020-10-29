Review: 10 movies to binge on Halloween

Halloween will look a little different this year amidst the impacts of COVID-19, leading many people to opt for at-home movie marathons or video conferencing watch parties. There are countless spooky movies to choose from, which can make compiling a watch list difficult. Luckily, we’ve narrowed it down and curated a list of the best movies to binge on the upcoming holiday.

1. Us (2019)

Available for streaming on Amazon and HBO Max.

Jordan Peele’s new-age horror film investigates döppelgangers and the reality of fear: you are your own worst enemy. The film, starring Lupita Nyong’o, will leave you trembling long after the television goes dark. Perhaps what is the most terrifying of all is how Peele’s cinematic ideas focus on societal issues as opposed to just classic jump scares and gore.

2. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Available for streaming on Amazon and Disney Plus.

Tim Burton’s animated classic is aimed for viewers of all ages who enjoy a bit of a fright. Star pumpkin king Jack Skellington creates enough screams to last until Christmas—literally! Don’t be fooled, the animation takes nothing away from the cult-classic horror.

3. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Available for streaming on Amazon and Disney Plus.

This family-friendly movie is perfect for those who love a mild scare and fantasy. Kenny Ortega’s Salem classic provides enough witchy action and laughter to satisfy any viewer!

4. Twitches (2005)

Available for streaming on Disney Plus.

The Disney Channel classic, starring twin witches Tia and Tamera Mowry, is a must-watch this Halloween. The fantastical family-friendly horror will take you back in time and keep you on the edge of your seat. If you find yourself wanting more after the credits start to roll, you’re in luck, because there’s a sequel: “Twitches Too!”

5. Hereditary (2018)

Available for streaming on Amazon .

Ari Aster’s debut horror film will be sure to send any viewer to bed with nightmares. Not recommended for children or the faint of heart, “Hereditary” is packed with jump scares, psychological thrills and a satanic cult. This film is perfect for viewers looking to experience true terror!

6. Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Available for streaming on Netflix and Amazon.

Tim Burton’s live-action classic horror film is a must watch this Halloween. Based on Washington Irving’s horror novel “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” the film is sure to raise goosebumps. Viewers must be sure to lock their doors before bed so as to not let the headless horseman inside!

7. Coraline (2009)

Available on STARZ through Amazon and Hulu.

Henry Slick’s 3-D stop-motion thriller will leave viewers terrified with an irrational fear of buttons. The dark animation follows a young girl as she escapes into her imaginary world, but things are not at all as they seem.

8. Get Out (2017)

Available for streaming on Amazon.

Another Jordan Peele film, “Get Out,” is a terrifying rendition of ‘meet-the-parents’ gone wrong. Peele tackles relevant topics like racism and does so while creating this masterpiece.

9. It (2017)

Available for streaming on Amazon.

Andy Muschietti’s cinematic adaptation of Stephen King’s novel “It,” is perfect for anyone who has a fear of clowns. Even without a preexisting fear, “It” is likely to leave viewers with a newfound apprehension for the classic carnival character. Watch if you dare!

10. Ghostbusters (1984)

Available for streaming on Amazon.

Ivan Reitman’s classic comedy “Ghostbusters” is the perfect way to end any movie marathon. The 80’s classic starring Bill Murray will ensure that viewers go to bed without nightmares and a stomach full of laughter and too much candy.

While trick or treating and going to parties may not be the same this year, there are plenty of alternatives that ensure the safety of Halloween lovers. There are plenty of movies to give viewers a scare, a laugh and even nightmares if so desired. Stores are still full of candy and movies are still packed with horror. Pair the two together, and you’ve got yourself a sweet and spooktacular Halloween!