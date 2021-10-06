SGA Cabinet: Ariela Allen

Treasurer

Ariela Allen

Year: Junior

Major: Economics

What inspired you to join Student Government?

I felt like joining SGA was a great way to connect with other student leaders who are passionate about enacting change on campus!

What drew you to your position?

Previously, I held the position as treasurer for Hillel, our Jewish student organization on campus. After cultivating the foundational skills necessary for this position (think partnering with executive officials to create budgets and expense recording), I thought being treasurer for SGA would allow me to deepen my understanding of how we finance institutional change.

What is your biggest goal regarding SGA this year?

My biggest goal regarding SGA is to strengthen the relationship between our different branches and my position, specifically by working together to allot financial resources for different positions, organizations and initiatives.

What are you looking forward to accomplishing this academic year?

As treasurer, my biggest goal is to increase the financial transparency between App and its students. I plan on doing so by creating student-friendly resources such as a presentation on the university’s budget and a flow chart detailing how organizations can receive funding.