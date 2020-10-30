Student Affairs urges Mountaineers to follow COVID-19 guidelines through Halloween, game day weekend

App State Student Affairs is encouraging students to stay safe this weekend, as Halloween and game day could call on social gatherings.

Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs J.J. Brown wrote in an email Oct. 29 that while students have slowed the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks and keeping gatherings small, they should “remain vigilant in our commitment to keeping each other, our campus and our community safe.”

“Halloween is an opportunity for gathering with friends, dressing up in costumes, and making memories, and like everything during this pandemic, we will all be adjusting how we celebrate,” Brown wrote.

Brown wrote that if students plan on celebrating Halloween or watching the Saturday football game, they should follow the 3W’s, think of ways to socialize with friends outdoors, and take “extra precautions” when with friends outside social bubbles.

The vice chancellor also wrote it “takes everyone of us” to slow the spread of COVID-19, encouraging students to continue wearing face masks.

“Face coverings have made a difference, and continue to do so across our community,” Brown wrote. ” We must continue to be aware of the impact we each can have to keep each other safe.

Brown wrote that this point in the semester normally can be stressful. He encourages students to: