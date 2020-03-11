Student body president voting changed due to extended spring break
March 11, 2020
Due to App State’s extended spring break through March 23, the Student Government Association updated its elections schedule:
March 9 – March 23 — SPRING BREAK
– No campaigning or posting on social media, same rules apply for spring break for the extended week.
March 23 – March 26 — LIMITED CAMPAIGNING
– Soliciting informations from clubs/organizations/students.
– No active campaigning or publishing of platform points..
March 27 – April 3 — ACTIVE CAMPAIGNING
– All campaigning may commence during this period
-Voting takes place during this time
April 3 — ANNOUNCEMENT
– Election results will be announced on this day before noon
Three tickets are running for student body president.
Moss Brennan is a junior journalism major with a minor in media studies. He has worked on The Appalachian since freshman year as the Enterprise Editor...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.