Student body president voting changed due to extended spring break

Due to App State’s extended spring break through March 23, the Student Government Association updated its elections schedule:

March 9 – March 23 — SPRING BREAK

– No campaigning or posting on social media, same rules apply for spring break for the extended week.

March 23 – March 26 — LIMITED CAMPAIGNING

– Soliciting informations from clubs/organizations/students.

– No active campaigning or publishing of platform points..

March 27 – April 3 — ACTIVE CAMPAIGNING

– All campaigning may commence during this period

-Voting takes place during this time

April 3 — ANNOUNCEMENT

– Election results will be announced on this day before noon

Three tickets are running for student body president.