Students+able+to+use+excess+meal+plan+money+in+bookstore

Students with excess meal plan money have once again been given the chance to use their money toward bookstore purchases just like the fall semester.

Campus Dining, the AppCard Office and the University Bookstore are working together to provide this opportunity with no need to transfer funds. Students can purchase App State apparel, technology, clearance items and textbooks. Gift cards are not included in the offer, Campus Services announced in an email.

“Campus Dining & the University Bookstore recognize that these unprecedented times have impacted students greatly,” said Rachel Butts, the assistant director of communications for campus services. “This opportunity is in place to give students flexibility in how they spend their remaining meal plan funds.”

Over the course of the 2020-21 academic year, the university has altered operations of multiple on-campus dining locations due to limited funds from COVID-19 setbacks.

Freshman Jasmine Ryan was required to have a meal plan since she lived on campus this year.

“The dining options are pretty good, I typically stick to the same stuff every day though, like Chick-fil-A and the Habaneros section,” Ryan said. “The options are pretty limited and they don’t usually add anything new to the menus.”

Since Ryan purchased the most expensive meal plan, worth $2,043, she found herself trying to get rid of the money by the end of the semester before she found out the bookstore would accept it.

“A lot of people, including myself, are mad about this because I’ve been trying to spend as much meal plan money as possible and even sold some of it for cheaper to other students,” Ryan said. “I could’ve spent my extra money on getting a new laptop or other stuff at the bookstore.”

In the fall semester, the University Bookstore explained that the opportunity was a success. They saw a rise in technology purchases, especially Apple Inc. products.

Purchases must be made between April 28 and May 12 at 5 p.m. After the opportunity closes, meal plan money is non-refundable.

The purchasing process can be online or in the bookstore by swiping AppCards or selecting “Student Card” when checking out online. All funds for the purchase must already be on the student’s AppCard, the payment cannot be split between payment methods.