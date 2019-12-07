Sun Belt Championship Photo Gallery
December 7, 2019
The App State Mountaineers defeated the University of Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday, Dec. 7 to win the Sun Belt Championship. This is the Mountaineers fourth straight year winning the Sun Belt Championship and first under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. The Mountaineers finish the season 12-1, which is the first time a FBS program from the state of North Carolina has posted a 12-win season.
