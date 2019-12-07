Sun Belt Championship Photo Gallery

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The App State Mountaineers defeated the University of Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on Saturday, Dec. 7 to win the Sun Belt Championship. This is the Mountaineers fourth straight year winning the Sun Belt Championship and first under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. The Mountaineers finish the season 12-1, which is the first time a FBS program from the state of North Carolina has posted a 12-win season.

Gallery | 15 Photos Lynette Files App State came away victorious in the 2019 Sun a Belt Championship game against the University of Louisiana 45-38. This is the Mountaineers 4 consecutive Sun Belt championship. Junior running back Darryton Evans has three total touchdowns and junior quarterback Zac Thomas threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns.