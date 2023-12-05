The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The front face of the Tesla Cop Car charging in the River St. Parking deck. Oct 4, 2023.

App State PD says farewell to gas-powered vehicles

2
JMU hosts College GameDay for the second time in the programs history on Nov. 18, 2023, the fist happening in the fall of 2015.

PHOTO GALLERY: Mountaineers take down JMU and GameDay

3
Junior tight end Eli Wilson goes up for a ball against JMU Nov. 18.

Mountaineers look to cook Eagles for Thanksgiving weekend

4
Graduate student forward Donovan Gregory brings the ball up the court against Carlow Dec. 7, 2022. App State welcomes Auburn Sunday for the first power-five matchup in Boone since 2000.

Men's basketball prepares for biggest home game in 23 years

5
10 historic moments in App State sports history

10 historic moments in App State sports history

Takeaways from Mountaineers upset thriller over Tigers

Takeaways from Mountaineers upset thriller over Tigers

December 5, 2023

OPINION: Seasonal showdown: Pumpkin vs. peppermint

OPINION: Seasonal showdown: Pumpkin vs. peppermint

December 5, 2023

Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards

Predictions for the 2023 Game Awards

December 5, 2023

PHOTO GALLERY: The rise of the App State Hockey Club

PHOTO GALLERY: The rise of the App State Hockey Club

December 5, 2023

App State faculty react and adapt to the AI revolution

App State faculty react and adapt to the AI revolution

December 4, 2023

Mountaineers send 9 wrestlers to Las Vegas for Cliff Keen Invitational

Mountaineers send 9 wrestlers to Las Vegas for Cliff Keen Invitational

December 4, 2023

Takeaways from Mountaineers upset thriller over Tigers

Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
December 5, 2023
Graduate+student+guard+Myles+Tate+sizes+up+an+Auburn+defender+Dec.+3.+Tate+had+a+team-high+18+points+against+the+Tigers.
Max Sanborn
Graduate student guard Myles Tate sizes up an Auburn defender Dec. 3. Tate had a team-high 18 points against the Tigers.

App State downed Auburn Sunday 69-64, in front of a sellout crowd for the first time since 2009. While no team is perfect, this Mountaineer squad showed it can hang with anyone in the country.

Eight or nine starters

Head coach Dustin Kerns has said frequently throughout the season he believes he has eight or nine starters at his disposal. Against the Tigers, this was put to the test as four different players finished with double-digits in the scoring column. 

Graduate student guard Myles Tate led the way with 18 points off the bench, including the go-ahead three with 33 seconds remaining.

With sophomore forward Justin Abson stuck in foul trouble due to guarding Auburn’s Johni Broome, senior forward CJ Huntley and junior forward Tre’Von Spillers stepped up to the challenge on both ends of the court. The pair combined for 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals. 

Freshman guard Jordan Marsh provided a spark off the bench in the second half, scoring seven of his nine points. 

Down the stretch when the Black and Gold needed a basket, graduate student forward Donovan Gregory hit a mid-range jumper to break the dry spell.

Defense first

To begin the season, the Black and Gold have hung their hats on the defensive end of the court. They limited Auburn to 64 points, short of their 78.2 season average. 

On the season, the Mountaineers are limiting teams to 64.6 points per game on 37% shooting. During the Black and Gold’s five-game win streak, teams are averaging 59.2 points per game on 36.4% shooting from the field.

“Just play App State defense,” said junior guard Terence Harcum. “I feel like we’re a really good defensive team and that showed tonight.”

As the famous mantra says, defense wins championships.

Just another game?

The last time a power-five conference opponent played App State in Boone was North Carolina for the grand opening of Holmes Convocation Center in 2000. Twenty-three years later, Mountaineer fans witnessed an SEC team take the court against the Black and Gold. 

As soon as the final buzzer sounded, fans immediately stormed the court in celebration. It marked the second consecutive year with a power-five win after the Mountaineers won at Louisville last season.

Postgame, Kerns was emotional when asked about changing the perception of App State basketball. After taking a moment, Kerns said when he was initially interviewed for the coaching position in 2019, Director of Athletics Doug Gillin asked him about how to change the program’s perception.

“He believed I was the guy to do it,” Kerns said. “It’s been a lot of work by a lot of people and I thankfully think this perception of App State basketball has officially changed.”

While Auburn counts as one win, this one means more.
About the Contributors
Ethan Smith, Sports Editor
Ethan Smith (he/him) is a senior journalism major, media studies minor. This is his third year writing for The Appalachian.
Max Sanborn, Photographer
Max Sanborn (he/him) is a sophomore Commercial Photography Major, from Indian trail, NC. This is his first year with The Appalachian.
