Three tickets will run in 2020 student body presidential race

In contrast to last year’s student body president race, three candidates have announced they are running for president.

Here are the three tickets:

President: Michael Davis; Vice President: Cameron Hunter

President: Devin Mullins; Vice President: Karolyn Martin

President: Caleb Hudson; Vice President: Michael Maldonado-Melgar

Last year, incumbent and current student body president, DeJon Milbourne ran uncontested.

Davis, a junior political science major, is the current student body vice president and Hunter, a junior biology major, is the director of student affairs for the Student Government Association.

Mullins, a sophomore political science major, is the current Senate president pro-tempore and Martin, a junior communication sciences and disorders major, is the SGA Senate clerk.

Hudson, a junior management major, is the social chair for Delta Sigma Phi, and Maldonado-Melgar, a junior health care management major, is a former member of the Senate.

A fourth presidential ticket declared but, had to suspend its campaign due to the SGA constitution.

“We regret that we can not campaign alongside others due to constitutional requirements which were previously unknown but we will support whichever candidates win the election and will gladly work with the administration and the senate wherever needed,” former candidate Isaiah Gordon, a junior management major said.

According to the SGA constitution, the person running for vice president has to have two semesters of App State SGA experience, and Gordon’s running mate did not.

SGA Director of Elections Brigitte Kelly said she is excited to see so many people run for office and hopes it will bring more people to vote this year.

Last year, 743 people cast votes and 636 of them voted for student body president.

No candidate would comment at this time due to the limited campaigning restrictions each campaign has to abide by until March 20. During limited campaigning, candidates cannot share their campaign platforms, materials or positions on certain issues. Elections will take place March 20-27.