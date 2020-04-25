Evans drafted by Titans in third round, becomes earliest App State and Sun Belt RB ever selected

With the 93rd overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected former App State running back Darrynton Evans. Evans is the highest drafted running back in App State and Sun Belt conference history.

The Oak Hill, Fla. native is also the highest drafted App State player since Brian Quick went No. 33 overall to the Rams in 2012. He is also the second highest drafted running back from an NC school in the last decade.

Evans is set to join the 2019 NFL leading rusher Derrick Henry in the Tennessee backfield. Henry was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and also finished tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the league in 2019.

Evans scored 24 total touchdowns in 2019 to rank No. 3 in FBS and was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. Evans was a two-time Sun Belt Championship game MVP and finished his App State career at No. 9 in program history with 2,884 rushing yards despite leaving for the draft as a junior.

Evans recorded the second fastest 40-yard dash time at this year’s NFL Combine finishing in 4.41 seconds. The only running back with a faster time was two-time all-American Jonathan Taylor from Wisconsin, who was drafted No. 41 by the Colts.