The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Todd Carter projected to hold seat on Boone Town Council

Meg Frantz, Editor-in-Chief
November 4, 2025
Chloe Pound

Todd Carter is projected to hold his seat on Boone Town Council Tuesday night with 31.42% of the votes, according to unofficial election results. 

Carter has been on the council since 2021 and ran for a second term. He has also been the chief development director for Hospitality House since 2011. According to his bio, he “handles all public relations, donor relations, social media and marketing, organizes multiple fundraisers, campaigns and outreach events.” 

Carter is also a member of the AppalCart Board of Directors, the former president and founding second vice president of the Watauga NAACP, a founder of the High Country LGBTQ Youth Alliance and co-founder of Boone Pride

The alliance commits to “advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and inquiry with particular respect to sexual orientation and gender identity for youth 12-18” and “promoting and enhancing awareness, understanding, and acceptance regarding issues of sexual orientation and gender identity,” according to Inquiring Systems Inc.

Carter is a UNC-Chapel Hill alum with a Bachelor of Arts in education with a concentration in exercise science.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$496
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributors
Meg Frantz
Meg Frantz, Editor-in-Chief
Meg Frantz (she/her) is a junior digital journalism major, with a minor in political science, from Charlotte, NC. This is her third year with The Appalachian.
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$496
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal