Todd Carter projected to hold seat on Boone Town Council

Todd Carter is projected to hold his seat on Boone Town Council Tuesday night with 31.42% of the votes, according to unofficial election results.
Carter has been on the council since 2021 and ran for a second term. He has also been the chief development director for Hospitality House since 2011. According to his bio, he “handles all public relations, donor relations, social media and marketing, organizes multiple fundraisers, campaigns and outreach events.”
Carter is also a member of the AppalCart Board of Directors, the former president and founding second vice president of the Watauga NAACP, a founder of the High Country LGBTQ Youth Alliance and co-founder of Boone Pride.
The alliance commits to “advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and inquiry with particular respect to sexual orientation and gender identity for youth 12-18” and “promoting and enhancing awareness, understanding, and acceptance regarding issues of sexual orientation and gender identity,” according to Inquiring Systems Inc.
Carter is a UNC-Chapel Hill alum with a Bachelor of Arts in education with a concentration in exercise science.