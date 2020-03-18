Two-year starting defensive end Elijah Diarrassouba announces retirement

Defensive end Elijah Diarrassouba announced his retirement from football on Tuesday. Diarrassouba finished his App State career with 39 total tackles, six tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Former App State starting defensive end Elijah Diarrassouba announced his retirement from football in a Tweet on Tuesday. The Tweet has since been deleted.

The announcement comes after battling a hip injury for much of the 2019 season. Diarrassouba declined to comment when reached over the phone by The Appalachian.

“It’s time for me to hang ‘em up and move on,” Diarrassouba wrote in the original Twitter post.

The Greensboro native was a redshirt junior in 2019 and started in 12 games. Diarrassouba recorded 20 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on the season and helped lead a defense that ranked in the top 25 in FBS in points allowed per game and sacks.

For his career, Diarrassouba made 25 starts, played in 37 games and recorded 39 total tackles, including six for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Diarrassouba was expected to be a key member of the defensive line as a redshirt senior in 2020.

Diarrassouba finishes his Mountaineer career as a four-time Sun Belt champion and four-time bowl champion.