The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian
Categories:

Virginia Roseman projected to hold seat on Boone Town Council

Jen Wallace
November 4, 2025
Chloe Pound

Virginia Roseman is projected to hold a Boone Town Council seat Tuesday night with 30.11% of the votes, according to unofficial election results. 

Holding a seat means Roseman is now set to serve another term on town council in addition to her previous service. 

While on town council, Roseman fought to have a portion of each tax dollar go toward affordable housing. Over the past few years, the town of Boone began to reassess how tax money is distributed within the town. With the money she helped to set aside, two buildings were bought. One has been restored and affordably sold to a long-time Watauga County resident. The other building is an old school house; its future purpose is still being decided.

Roseman works at the local Publix and lives in a central neighborhood within Boone. Her community presence led to some residents reaching out after Hurricane Helene about an eroding bridge, and she was able to have the town fix what would have been a hazard. 

In her upcoming term, Roseman wants to connect the community and lessen the divide between the college and town residents. She also hopes to work more with the new Boone Next program, which is designed to help the economy, transportation and affordable housing.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Appalachian
$496
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

We hope you appreciate this article! Before you move on, our student staff wanted to ask if you would consider supporting The Appalachian's award-winning journalism.

We receive funding from the university, which helps us to compensate our students for the work they do for The Appalachian. However, the bulk of our operational expenses — from printing and website hosting to training and entering our work into competitions — is dependent upon advertising revenue and donations. We cannot exist without the financial and educational support of our fellow departments on campus, our local and regional businesses, and donations of money and time from alumni, parents, subscribers and friends.

Our journalism is produced to serve the public interest, both on campus and within the community. From anywhere in the world, readers can access our paywall-free journalism, through our website, through our email newsletter, and through our social media channels. Our supporters help to keep us editorially independent, user-friendly, and accessible to everyone.

If you can, please consider supporting us with a financial gift from $10. We appreciate your consideration and support of student journalism at Appalachian State University. If you prefer to make a tax-deductible donation, or if you would prefer to make a recurring monthly gift, please give to The Appalachian Student News Fund through the university here: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/54088/donations/new?designation_id=faa93386&

About the Contributor
Chloe Pound
Chloe Pound, Visual Managing Editor
Chloe Pound (she/her) is a senior majoring in Graphic Communications Management with a minor in Marketing from Huntersville, NC. This is her third year with the Appalachian.
Donate to The Appalachian
$496
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal