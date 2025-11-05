Virginia Roseman projected to hold seat on Boone Town Council

Virginia Roseman is projected to hold a Boone Town Council seat Tuesday night with 30.11% of the votes, according to unofficial election results.

Holding a seat means Roseman is now set to serve another term on town council in addition to her previous service.

While on town council, Roseman fought to have a portion of each tax dollar go toward affordable housing. Over the past few years, the town of Boone began to reassess how tax money is distributed within the town. With the money she helped to set aside, two buildings were bought. One has been restored and affordably sold to a long-time Watauga County resident. The other building is an old school house; its future purpose is still being decided.

Roseman works at the local Publix and lives in a central neighborhood within Boone. Her community presence led to some residents reaching out after Hurricane Helene about an eroding bridge, and she was able to have the town fix what would have been a hazard.