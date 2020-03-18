Visiting Writers Series postponed due to COVID-19

In light of the coronavirus pandemic affecting not only App State’s campus, but the nation at large, the Visiting Writers Series is postponed.

In an email, Susan Weinberg, coordinator of the series, said their department was working to reschedule creative non-fiction author Graham Hoppe, poet Nickole Brown, Jacinta White, and possibly bring a fourth writer “assuming things go back to normal in the fall.”

The tentative schedule for Fall of 2020:

Sept.17- poet Jacinta White

Oct. 1- returning visiting writer, novelist, and 2020 Rivers-Coffey Distinguished Writer in Residence, Jacinda Townsend

Nov. 12 – creative nonfiction writer Graham Hoppe

Nov. 19 – poet Nicole Brown

All events will be free and open to the public.